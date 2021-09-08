From Classical to Modern Bollywood Music, Indian Culture Comes to Liberty City
Miami Arts and Culture Non-Profit, MAIACA, Seeks to Connect the Community Through Performing Arts.
Miami, FL, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MAIACA, Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and the Arts, will host Sur Aur Taal, a live production exploring the evolution of melody and rhythm connecting centuries old Classical Indian music to Bollywood movie songs. The event is scheduled for September 18th at the revitalized Sandrell Rivers Theater in Liberty City beginning at 6pm EST. Sur Aur Taal will feature musicians and singers from the Asian Cultural Association of Central Florida. The troupe will perform a series of well-known musical ragas (classical patterns of musical stanzas) in both Classical and Bollywood melodies. This will be the first live, in-person performance for MAIACA in almost two years, due to the pandemic.
The event is funded in part from a grant given by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners. MAIACA has partnered with Culture Shock Miami to donate a limited number of tickets for Sur Aur Taal. Students, ages 13-22, can register for free tickets to the show via the Culture Shock website. Additionally, MAIACA has donated tickets to the Miami Children’s Initiative, which will disperse tickets to students in the Liberty City community.
“We're thrilled to resume in-person arts and cultural events,” said Dr. Dileep Yavagal, Co-Founder and Past President of MAIACA. “One of our main goals at MAIACA is to increase access to Indian culture in Miami. By discounting and donating tickets, as well as diversifying the venues that host our events, we hope to achieve this."
Tickets for the September 18th Sur Aur Taal show are available via the Sandrell Rivers Theater website. COVID protocols of the Sandrell Rivers Theater will be enforced. Face coverings in all public common areas and temperature checks for all patrons and staff are required. The Sandrell Rivers Theater is located at 6103 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33127. Please visit MAIACA to make a donation or learn more.
About MAIACA:
MAIACA, Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and Arts, connects people who share a passion for traditional and contemporary Indian arts and culture. Established in 2018 by a group of South Florida Indian American community members, MAIACA organizes and hosts events, showcasing and promoting diverse Indian artists and art forms. MAIACA has received grant funding and community support from Miami-Dade County, the Miami Film Festival and the Miami Foundation. MAIACA is a 501 © (3) registered non-profit organization. For more information, visit http://www.maiaca.org.
