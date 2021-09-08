Extremis Publishing Named Independent Publishing Company of the Year at Scottish Prestige Awards

Extremis Publishing has been named Independent Publishing Company of the Year at the Corporate LiveWire Scotland Prestige Awards 2021/22. The prize was conferred by Osmaan Mahmood, CEO and Founder of Fenice Media which operates the Prestige Awards, to Extremis Publishing's directors Julie Christie and Tom Christie at the Norton House Hotel in Edinburgh on Friday 3rd September.