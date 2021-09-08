Extremis Publishing Named Independent Publishing Company of the Year at Scottish Prestige Awards
Stirling, United Kingdom, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Extremis Publishing is delighted to announce that it has been named Independent Publishing Company of the Year at the Corporate LiveWire Scotland Prestige Awards 2021/22. The prize was conferred by Osmaan Mahmood, CEO and Founder of Fenice Media which operates the Prestige Awards, to Extremis Publishing's directors Julie Christie and Tom Christie at the Norton House Hotel in Edinburgh on Friday 3rd September. The Scotland Prestige Awards aim to celebrate the work of businesses which provide persistently accomplished products to the market in which they are situated, and the judging panel based their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the products and services provided, innovative practices, value, ethical and sustainable methods of working, and consistency in performance.
Extremis Publishing is an independent publishing house based in the Central Scotland city of Stirling. The company is dedicated to producing the highest quality of non-fiction in the subject areas of the arts, media and culture, and is committed to the delivery of a publishing programme which is innovative, original and wide-reaching. Extremis' sphere of activity involves engagement with an extensive range of subject matter, and its central objective is to source and promote new writing by new and established authors with the goal of reaching out to a readership both in the United Kingdom and throughout international markets. In addition to publishing new writing, the company also produces a number of video features and a monthly podcast to help the public get to know more about its authors. Since the business started, it has published books on subjects as diverse as popular culture, modern cinema history, Scottish road trips, cultural history, archaeology, travel writing, and many other topics besides.
Founded by brother and sister publishing team Tom and Julie Christie in 2015, Extremis Publishing was started with the intention of producing books that were different, eclectic, quirky, and never run of the mill. This included encouraging new authors of any age, all of whom had an interesting story that deserved to be told. They would describe their approach as author-focused, unconventional, and innovative. The company arranges author events and book signings which are publicised via the company's social media channels as well as on their website news page. Extremis Publishing additionally offers a number of publishing services which include supporting patrons who are seeking to commission new writing; advice and consultation on publishing matters; and providing talks and presentations on writing and publishing. They also provide producing articles and features for websites, social media, magazines and journals; recommendations about writing projects in progress; and attendance upon invitation at literary/arts events and book festivals.
The company would like to thank everyone who has supported them since their business began, and aims to continue working to produce the very best quality of new books over the months and years ahead. For more information about Extremis Publishing and its catalogue of books, please visit the company's website at: www.extremispublishing.com
