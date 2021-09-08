Untapped Potential Inc. Selects SocialSellinator as Digital Marketing Agency of Record
Since 2017, SocialSellinator has partnered with recognized B2B and B2C brands from various industries, such as HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG.
San Jose, CA, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SocialSellinator, the digital marketing agency that drives business success, today announced it was selected to conduct the development of messaging and positioning and content as the service agency of record for Untapped Potential Inc. Untapped Potential, located in Hartford, CT, is redefining work-life success by connecting forward-thinking businesses with untapped talent.
"We are incredibly excited to be working with Untapped Potential. The company offers women or caregivers community, mentoring, and professional support during their 'gap years.' They remove barriers for professionals returning to work following a career break. They help find the best jobs for work-life balance for caregivers, while providing a highly educated talent pool for businesses. We are excited to provide services to boost the brand’s vision through digital channels," said SocialSellinator's founder, Katja Breitwieser.
"Our clients love our dedication and our ability to deliver measurable results through our digital marketing expertise consistently. With our proven approach to social media marketing strategy and development of content that engages audiences, we generate clicks, increase leads, and drive revenue for our customers," Breitwieser continues.
SocialSellinator's digital marketing services include:
Social Media Management
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Blog Writing
eBooks
Facebook Ads
Google Ads
LinkedIn Lead Generation
Conversational Chatbots
Since 2017, SocialSellinator has partnered with recognized B2B and B2C brands from various industries, such as HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. Select clients include Aerospike, Allied Pain & Spine, Escalon Services, Florida Pain Relief Centers, Frontdesk AI, ON24, PAAIA, Proofpoint, Sequoia Consulting, Spicely Organics, Two Shores, and VentureHealth.
SocialSellinator helps brands grow through data-driven digital marketing that engages customers, increases leads, and drives business and has consistently been recognized for outstanding performance and client service.
SocialSellinator's Awards and Recognition include:
Best Digital Marketing Agencies in San Jose
Top Social Media Marketing Companies in San Jose
Top 50 Social Media Marketing Agencies
Top Digital Marketing Agencies
For more info, read their blog or follow SocialSellinator on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About SocialSellinator
SocialSellinator is a full-service digital marketing agency for startups, small and mid-size B2B/B2C businesses. Our clients benefit from increased brand awareness and leads created by our data-driven approach to social media marketing, content marketing, paid social media campaigns (PPC), and search engine optimization (SEO). Visit www.socialsellinator.com for more.
Contact:
Katja Breitwieser
katja@socialsellinator.com
408-656-3214
"We are incredibly excited to be working with Untapped Potential. The company offers women or caregivers community, mentoring, and professional support during their 'gap years.' They remove barriers for professionals returning to work following a career break. They help find the best jobs for work-life balance for caregivers, while providing a highly educated talent pool for businesses. We are excited to provide services to boost the brand’s vision through digital channels," said SocialSellinator's founder, Katja Breitwieser.
"Our clients love our dedication and our ability to deliver measurable results through our digital marketing expertise consistently. With our proven approach to social media marketing strategy and development of content that engages audiences, we generate clicks, increase leads, and drive revenue for our customers," Breitwieser continues.
SocialSellinator's digital marketing services include:
Social Media Management
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Blog Writing
eBooks
Facebook Ads
Google Ads
LinkedIn Lead Generation
Conversational Chatbots
Since 2017, SocialSellinator has partnered with recognized B2B and B2C brands from various industries, such as HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. Select clients include Aerospike, Allied Pain & Spine, Escalon Services, Florida Pain Relief Centers, Frontdesk AI, ON24, PAAIA, Proofpoint, Sequoia Consulting, Spicely Organics, Two Shores, and VentureHealth.
SocialSellinator helps brands grow through data-driven digital marketing that engages customers, increases leads, and drives business and has consistently been recognized for outstanding performance and client service.
SocialSellinator's Awards and Recognition include:
Best Digital Marketing Agencies in San Jose
Top Social Media Marketing Companies in San Jose
Top 50 Social Media Marketing Agencies
Top Digital Marketing Agencies
For more info, read their blog or follow SocialSellinator on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About SocialSellinator
SocialSellinator is a full-service digital marketing agency for startups, small and mid-size B2B/B2C businesses. Our clients benefit from increased brand awareness and leads created by our data-driven approach to social media marketing, content marketing, paid social media campaigns (PPC), and search engine optimization (SEO). Visit www.socialsellinator.com for more.
Contact:
Katja Breitwieser
katja@socialsellinator.com
408-656-3214
Contact
SocialSellinatorContact
Katja Breitwieser
408-800-5625
www.socialsellinator.com
Katja Breitwieser
408-800-5625
www.socialsellinator.com
Categories