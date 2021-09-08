Loveforce International Releases a Song to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 911
On Friday, September 10th, Loveforce International will release the digital single Spiritual Folk-Rock song, "Rockin' Manhattan" by Ami Cannon, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 911.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 10th, Loveforce International will release a new digital single to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 911. The Song, entitled “Rockin’ Manhattan,” by Ami Cannon, is a spiritual Folk-Rock song. It chronicles the spiritual aftermath of 911, harkening back to the unity among Americans that strengthened The United States during that time of tragedy.
"The great thing about being an independent record label is we can release songs geared towards comforting victims at times like the anniversary of a horrible tragedy such as 911,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
“Rockin’ Manhattan” will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
"The great thing about being an independent record label is we can release songs geared towards comforting victims at times like the anniversary of a horrible tragedy such as 911,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
“Rockin’ Manhattan” will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories