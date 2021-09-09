Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering Concert Series; Sept. 22, 23, and 24
Imani Works invites you and your entire family to The Thang: The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering. It is an in-person and virtual music festival on September 22, 23, and 24 each evening from 6PM-8PM EDT. All events are on the farm located at 19362 Constitution Hwy., Nasons, VA 22960, just east of Orange near the municipal airport. Or, you can watch online. This is an outdoor concert. All proceeds go to the Imani Works Musicians Mutual Aid Fund.
Orange, VA, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Who: The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering (The Thang)
What: Live concert series broadcast of blues, roots, and old time music
Where (In-person): Little House on the Piedmont, 19362 Constitution Hwy., Nasons, VA 22960
Where (Broadcast): The Arts Center in Orange, 129 E. Main St., Orange, VA 22960
When (In-person): Sept. 22, 23, and 24 from 6PM to 8PM
When (Virtual): Saturday 6PM and Sunday 10AM on Facebook: Affrolachian On-time Music Gathering
Why: To benefit the Musicians' Mutual Aid Society Fund via Imani Works (non-profit)
Cost: $10/adult for each night, or $20 for a three night pass for either location. Children under 12 admitted free, artists’ merchandise will be available at the concert. All proceeds benefit the Musician’s Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works a 501(c)(3).
The artists: All artists are acoustic musicians
Corey Harris (blues) of Charlottesville Internationally acclaimed toured with BB King and Ali
Sara G (banjo, songwriter) of DC area
David Wade and Blue Ridge Union (old-time and originals) of Madison
MSG (roots music and originals) of Hampton
Earl White (fiddler, old-time) Floyd
Justin Golden (songwriter, banjo) Richmond
Dena Jennings (banjo ukulele, early 20’s style originals) Nasons
The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering celebrates its fourth year. The gathering, known affectionately as The Thang by attendees, started in 2018 on the farm of Donnie and Dena Jennings in Nasons, VA. The couple wanted to provide a private retreat for Black string band musicians and their allies The retreat ends with a public weekend concert. Many musicians tour throughout the year and have a short break after Summer concerts and camps just before the holiday season. So, the Jennings picked the Fall for the annual event. Food, music, collaboration, rest, hiking the trails or the labyrinth are free to the musicians invited to attend. Generally, they are musicians with whom Dena Jennings (a musician and banjo builder) met and performed during her travels.
In spite of the pandemic, The Thang is going strong. Last year, the entire event was virtual. Many were able to join online. This year, the event is a hybrid of in-person and virtual. The in-person portions are open to the public in the form of a ticketed concert series on the evenings of Sept. 22, 23, and 24. The virtual Saturday and Sunday events are public by free will donation. Virginia local musicians are the focus this year. The Saturday concert and Sunday morning gospel sing are virtual. For more details, see ImaniWorks.org. Or contact Dena Jennings at 540-672-9000 or Imaniworks.org@gmail.com
What: Live concert series broadcast of blues, roots, and old time music
Where (In-person): Little House on the Piedmont, 19362 Constitution Hwy., Nasons, VA 22960
Where (Broadcast): The Arts Center in Orange, 129 E. Main St., Orange, VA 22960
When (In-person): Sept. 22, 23, and 24 from 6PM to 8PM
When (Virtual): Saturday 6PM and Sunday 10AM on Facebook: Affrolachian On-time Music Gathering
Why: To benefit the Musicians' Mutual Aid Society Fund via Imani Works (non-profit)
Cost: $10/adult for each night, or $20 for a three night pass for either location. Children under 12 admitted free, artists’ merchandise will be available at the concert. All proceeds benefit the Musician’s Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works a 501(c)(3).
The artists: All artists are acoustic musicians
Corey Harris (blues) of Charlottesville Internationally acclaimed toured with BB King and Ali
Sara G (banjo, songwriter) of DC area
David Wade and Blue Ridge Union (old-time and originals) of Madison
MSG (roots music and originals) of Hampton
Earl White (fiddler, old-time) Floyd
Justin Golden (songwriter, banjo) Richmond
Dena Jennings (banjo ukulele, early 20’s style originals) Nasons
The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering celebrates its fourth year. The gathering, known affectionately as The Thang by attendees, started in 2018 on the farm of Donnie and Dena Jennings in Nasons, VA. The couple wanted to provide a private retreat for Black string band musicians and their allies The retreat ends with a public weekend concert. Many musicians tour throughout the year and have a short break after Summer concerts and camps just before the holiday season. So, the Jennings picked the Fall for the annual event. Food, music, collaboration, rest, hiking the trails or the labyrinth are free to the musicians invited to attend. Generally, they are musicians with whom Dena Jennings (a musician and banjo builder) met and performed during her travels.
In spite of the pandemic, The Thang is going strong. Last year, the entire event was virtual. Many were able to join online. This year, the event is a hybrid of in-person and virtual. The in-person portions are open to the public in the form of a ticketed concert series on the evenings of Sept. 22, 23, and 24. The virtual Saturday and Sunday events are public by free will donation. Virginia local musicians are the focus this year. The Saturday concert and Sunday morning gospel sing are virtual. For more details, see ImaniWorks.org. Or contact Dena Jennings at 540-672-9000 or Imaniworks.org@gmail.com
Contact
Imani Works CorporationContact
Dena Jennings
540-672-9000
ImaniWorks.org
Dena Jennings
540-672-9000
ImaniWorks.org
Categories