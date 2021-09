Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering Concert Series; Sept. 22, 23, and 24

Orange, VA, September 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Who: The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering (The Thang)What: Live concert series broadcast of blues, roots, and old time musicWhere (In-person): Little House on the Piedmont, 19362 Constitution Hwy., Nasons, VA 22960Where (Broadcast): The Arts Center in Orange, 129 E. Main St., Orange, VA 22960When (In-person): Sept. 22, 23, and 24 from 6PM to 8PMWhen (Virtual): Saturday 6PM and Sunday 10AM on Facebook: Affrolachian On-time Music GatheringWhy: To benefit the Musicians' Mutual Aid Society Fund via Imani Works (non-profit)Cost: $10/adult for each night, or $20 for a three night pass for either location. Children under 12 admitted free, artists’ merchandise will be available at the concert. All proceeds benefit the Musician’s Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works a 501(c)(3).The artists: All artists are acoustic musiciansCorey Harris (blues) of Charlottesville Internationally acclaimed toured with BB King and AliSara G (banjo, songwriter) of DC areaDavid Wade and Blue Ridge Union (old-time and originals) of MadisonMSG (roots music and originals) of HamptonEarl White (fiddler, old-time) FloydJustin Golden (songwriter, banjo) RichmondDena Jennings (banjo ukulele, early 20’s style originals) NasonsThe Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering celebrates its fourth year. The gathering, known affectionately as The Thang by attendees, started in 2018 on the farm of Donnie and Dena Jennings in Nasons, VA. The couple wanted to provide a private retreat for Black string band musicians and their allies The retreat ends with a public weekend concert. Many musicians tour throughout the year and have a short break after Summer concerts and camps just before the holiday season. So, the Jennings picked the Fall for the annual event. Food, music, collaboration, rest, hiking the trails or the labyrinth are free to the musicians invited to attend. Generally, they are musicians with whom Dena Jennings (a musician and banjo builder) met and performed during her travels.In spite of the pandemic, The Thang is going strong. Last year, the entire event was virtual. Many were able to join online. This year, the event is a hybrid of in-person and virtual. The in-person portions are open to the public in the form of a ticketed concert series on the evenings of Sept. 22, 23, and 24. The virtual Saturday and Sunday events are public by free will donation. Virginia local musicians are the focus this year. The Saturday concert and Sunday morning gospel sing are virtual. For more details, see ImaniWorks.org. Or contact Dena Jennings at 540-672-9000 or Imaniworks.org@gmail.com