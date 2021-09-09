Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering Concert Series; Sept. 22, 23, and 24

Imani Works invites you and your entire family to The Thang: The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering. It is an in-person and virtual music festival on September 22, 23, and 24 each evening from 6PM-8PM EDT. All events are on the farm located at 19362 Constitution Hwy., Nasons, VA 22960, just east of Orange near the municipal airport. Or, you can watch online. This is an outdoor concert. All proceeds go to the Imani Works Musicians Mutual Aid Fund.