TYAN Launches Intel Xeon E-2300 Processor-Based Server Platform
TYAN's Tempest CX S5560 server motherboard is designed for SMBs, multi-access edge computing servers and CSP deployment.
Newark, CA, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, today introduced a new Intel® Xeon® E-2300 processor-based server motherboard to the market. The new product is designed to offer enhanced performance, greater PCIe support and faster memory speeds for entry-level servers in data centers and prevailing Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) servers in 5G networks.
"TYAN's Tempest CX S5560 server motherboard based on Intel Xeon E-2300 processor is optimized for cloud and edge computing applications. By utilizing Intel's features of increased DDR4 speeds, double M.2 slots, and PCIe 4.0 capabilities, TYAN’s customers can get outstanding performance and maintain their competitiveness with cost-effective benefit,” said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit.
TYAN’s Tempest CX S5560 is an entry-level server motherboard designed in Micro-ATX form factor supporting single Intel Xeon E-2300 processor, four DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, three PCIe slots, up to eight SATA 6G ports, two NVMe M.2 slots, and dual 10GbE onboard LAN ports. The standardized form factor makes the TYAN S5560 motherboard easily deployed in a rackmount or pedestal chassis for a variety of applications such as core servers in SMB, multi-access edge computing servers in 5G networks, and service access servers in a CSP environment.
The new Intel Xeon E-2300 processor increases performance for single-socket entry servers, with up to 8 cores, 16 threads and Intel® Turbo Boost technology frequencies up to 5.1 GHz to deliver essential performance and manageability for entry-level, bare metal server offerings.
"TYAN's Tempest CX S5560 server motherboard based on Intel Xeon E-2300 processor is optimized for cloud and edge computing applications. By utilizing Intel's features of increased DDR4 speeds, double M.2 slots, and PCIe 4.0 capabilities, TYAN’s customers can get outstanding performance and maintain their competitiveness with cost-effective benefit,” said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit.
TYAN’s Tempest CX S5560 is an entry-level server motherboard designed in Micro-ATX form factor supporting single Intel Xeon E-2300 processor, four DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, three PCIe slots, up to eight SATA 6G ports, two NVMe M.2 slots, and dual 10GbE onboard LAN ports. The standardized form factor makes the TYAN S5560 motherboard easily deployed in a rackmount or pedestal chassis for a variety of applications such as core servers in SMB, multi-access edge computing servers in 5G networks, and service access servers in a CSP environment.
The new Intel Xeon E-2300 processor increases performance for single-socket entry servers, with up to 8 cores, 16 threads and Intel® Turbo Boost technology frequencies up to 5.1 GHz to deliver essential performance and manageability for entry-level, bare metal server offerings.
Contact
MITAC Computing Technology Corp.Contact
Fenny Chen
886-3-3275988
www.tyan.com/
sales_america@tyan.com
Fenny Chen
886-3-3275988
www.tyan.com/
sales_america@tyan.com
Categories