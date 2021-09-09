Sardina Systems Named Among the Top IT Companies in the UK
Best Startup UK, a media company, has recognized Sardina Systems by featuring it on their annual “101 Top English Computer Startups & Firms” list.
London, United Kingdom, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Best Startup UK is an online media platform that promotes British businesses and publicizes the annual company lists from various industries to celebrate outstanding innovation, management, and growth. With its award-winning cloud management platform FishOS, Sardina Systems has been featured among the high-tech companies chosen by the professionals in categories recognizing excellence in innovation and beneficial impact that has been passed onto the IT industry development.
Sardina Systems’ co-founder, Dr Kenneth Tan, stated:
“Sardina Systems is excited to be listed among the best IT Startups and Companies, showcasing the top UK businesses. As a Sardina Systems’ leader, I believe that our product, a revolutionary cloud management software FishOS, really helps the enterprises all over the world grow and scale their businesses, brings innovations to the processes and promote success.”
Pleased by this latest recognition, Sardina Systems would like to thank Best Startup UK and everyone involved in making this possible, whose work has gained the recognition and notoriety to achieve a place on this list.
About Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems is a leading European operation management software developer and vendor headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a local presence in Germany, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Russia. FishOS, the brainchild of Sardina Systems, is a private cloud management software platform enabling enterprises to rapidly experience the value of scalable, agile, and flexible OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds while maximizing the utility of their resources with zero-downtime operations.
Sardina Systems delivers a full suite of operations management tools and professional services and support that allows its customers to overcome large-scale data center operations challenges.
Since 2014, Sardina Systems has significantly expanded its business geography due to the extensive development of the channel partner network. In 2015, FishOS won the IDC HPC Innovation Award. In 2017, Sardina Systems was announced as the best Open Data Center Project and won a DCD Award with FishOS.
About the Best Startup UK Award
Annually, Best Startup UK awards the most successful startups and companies in the UK, with its lists featuring companies pushing the limits of innovation to solve critical problems and challenges. Best Startup UK is managed by Fupping LTD, a London based media company whose aim is to accelerate the growth of the foremost UK based companies, businesses, and innovations by promoting them to a global audience. This year Sardina Systems makes this list for their exploits IT Industry.
Sardina Systems’ co-founder, Dr Kenneth Tan, stated:
“Sardina Systems is excited to be listed among the best IT Startups and Companies, showcasing the top UK businesses. As a Sardina Systems’ leader, I believe that our product, a revolutionary cloud management software FishOS, really helps the enterprises all over the world grow and scale their businesses, brings innovations to the processes and promote success.”
Pleased by this latest recognition, Sardina Systems would like to thank Best Startup UK and everyone involved in making this possible, whose work has gained the recognition and notoriety to achieve a place on this list.
About Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems is a leading European operation management software developer and vendor headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a local presence in Germany, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Russia. FishOS, the brainchild of Sardina Systems, is a private cloud management software platform enabling enterprises to rapidly experience the value of scalable, agile, and flexible OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds while maximizing the utility of their resources with zero-downtime operations.
Sardina Systems delivers a full suite of operations management tools and professional services and support that allows its customers to overcome large-scale data center operations challenges.
Since 2014, Sardina Systems has significantly expanded its business geography due to the extensive development of the channel partner network. In 2015, FishOS won the IDC HPC Innovation Award. In 2017, Sardina Systems was announced as the best Open Data Center Project and won a DCD Award with FishOS.
About the Best Startup UK Award
Annually, Best Startup UK awards the most successful startups and companies in the UK, with its lists featuring companies pushing the limits of innovation to solve critical problems and challenges. Best Startup UK is managed by Fupping LTD, a London based media company whose aim is to accelerate the growth of the foremost UK based companies, businesses, and innovations by promoting them to a global audience. This year Sardina Systems makes this list for their exploits IT Industry.
Contact
Sardina SystemsContact
Natalya Samovol
+442034114588
www.sardinasystems.com
Natalya Samovol
+442034114588
www.sardinasystems.com
Categories