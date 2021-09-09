HEROPLOT: The Spear of Destiny Remains at #1 on Amazon for Third Consecutive Week
HEROPLOT: The Spear of Destiny, by debut author Scott Harvey, maintains its position as a #1 hot new release on Amazon.
Oslo, Norway, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Scott Harvey's debut book continues to impress as HEROPLOT: The Spear of Destiny, remains a #1 Hot New Release on Amazon.
The first instalment in The HeroPlot Multiverse, launched on August 15, 2021, and has remained at #1 on Amazon's Hot New Releases since then.
For over three weeks, The Spear of Destiny has secured its place as a growing favourite amongst young adult and adult readers of science fiction, eager to explore the start of this all new epic dystopian saga.
With sales already registered in the UK, USA, Switzerland, France, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway, The Spear of Destiny looks set to continue at #1 on Amazon, as distribution will shortly expand through retailers Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, Waterstones, as well as other leading independent bookstores.
Available for digital download (e-Book) and paperback, HEROPLOT: The Spear of Destiny, is a page-turning masterful piece of original fiction that begs to be read as we follow the life of a young ambitious student who succumbs to the temptations of promise.
What readers are saying:
"It's brilliant... I just want to keep reading it, can't put it down." — S. Smallman
"Brilliant Mr. Harvey!" — J. Hingston
"This beginning of a new series had me hooked.... Harvey's writing is captivating, and his universe is rich." — I. Frolich
"The book is amazing!" — O.M Eggesvik
"Harvey has set up the ending to take the story into a thousand different directions." — M. Reader
"This is impressive!" — A. Sorbotten
HEROPLOT: The Spear of Destiny is available on Kindle (eBook ISBN: 978-8269258523), priced $4.99, and paperback (ISBN: 978-8269258509), priced $16.99.
About the author
A modern visionary, Scott Harvey is an international award-winning designer, who has spent over twenty years working with globally established brands and Fortune 500 companies. It is fair to say that Scott has always been a creative perfectionist. His determination is probably the main reason behind his long and varied creative career, while his background and love of all things film perhaps best explains his journey into storytelling, and affinity for character development, dialogue, as well as the occasional twist. In 2017, Scott took the decision to finally focus on creating a vision that he himself wanted to share, and after plotting an entire array of characters and worlds, released the first instalment from his epic HEROPLOT series, The Spear of Destiny, into the literary world in August 2021.
About HEROPLOT
HeroPlot is a creative, family-oriented, entertainment company.
Located in Norway, HeroPlot is focused upon the creation of exciting and engaging characters who combine to comprise The HeroPlot Multiverse, where the diversity of characters and storytelling provide allure and appeal to fans and followers of HeroPlot from all age groups, genders and types.
With interaction, engagement and compelling narratives, HeroPlot aims to fuel the minds of fans around the globe with access to heroic and opposing villainous characters through a range of books, mobile apps and games.
For more information about HeroPlot or to request an interview with Scott Harvey, please contact media@heroplot.com or visit https://www.heroplot.com/ for more information.
Contact
Scott Harvey
https://www.heroplot.com
