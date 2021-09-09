PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0800 Has Been Released
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software copy protection and licensing solution for Windows, .NET Framework, .NET Core and .NET 5 Windows applications.
Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New PC Guard Software Protection System update has been released. This update is highly recommended for all PC Guard users.
What's new:
[+] New protection interface information:
PCGI_ProtectionTime
Time of protection in FILETIME format (UTC). This information is embedded into protected application during protection process.
PCGI_ActivationTime
Time of license activation on remote computer in FILETIME format (UTC). This information is shared among all applications protected with same project settings on remote computer.
PCGI_LicenseExtensionTime
Time of last recorded license extension on remote computer in FILETIME format (UTC). This information is shared among all applications protected with same project settings on remote computer.
PCGI_ACEN_WebLicensing
ACEN web licensing enabled flag (0 - OFF, 1 - ON).
PCGI_ACEN_Status
Last result status code received from ACEN server.
PCGI_ACEN_WebLicenseID
ACEN web license ID value.
PCGI_ACEN_OrderID
ACEN Order ID value.
[+] New advanced protection interface functions:
UpdateUserInfo()
Function will update current user information with user information from provided protection interface structure.
ValidateWebLicense()
Function will run ACEN web licensing license validation task.
Function will validate web license regardless of 'License validation' option status in ACEN web licensing tasks settings. Function will also not affect timing counters for this option.
[+] "Validate output redistributables" option added to system options.
If enabled, PC Guard will validate required redistributable modules in output directory. (Default status: ON)
If required redistributable is missing, a prompt to copy required module will be displayed.
If required module is present, this option will also check if correct version of redistributable module is present in output directory.
In case of wrong version is detected in output directory a prompt to copy correct version of appropriate module will be displayed.
[+] "Detect ProcMon" option added to security settings.
If enabled, protected application will not run if Process Monitor (ProcMon) software is detected. (Default status: OFF)
[*] If application was initially protected with remote protection (without serial numbers feature) and serial numbers feature is later enabled for new update, existing, previously issued, valid license on remote computer will be invalidated and new activation (with both activation code and serial number) will be required.
[!] Multiple minor fixes and optimizations related to protection interface.
[!] VM detection for 64bit applications fixed.
[>] Interface dll has been updated.
[>] ACEN web service interface modules have been updated.
[>] Protection interface structure has been updated.
About SOFPRO
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs, https://www.sofpro.com is a well-known provider of professional software copy protection and licensing solutions for Windows, .NET Framework, .NET Core and .NET 5 Windows applications.
Contact
Software Protection Labs
Blagoje Ceklic
+381-11-3910-979
https://www.sofpro.com
