Inventronics’ EUM-075SxxxMx and Dx LED Drivers Featured in Latest Lighting Newsletter
Inventronics’ EUM-075SxxxMx and EUM-075SxxxDx Programmable LED Drivers are featured in this month’s Lighting newsletter from Future Electronics.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring two lines of high efficiency LED drivers from Inventronics in this month's Lighting newsletter.
The EUM-075SxxxMT and EUM-075SxxxDT series are 75W, constant-current, programmable and IP66/IP67 rated LED drivers that operate from 90-305Vac input with excellent power factor. The MT series is created for smart lighting applications, and the DT series is built for high bay, tunnel and roadway lights, and related applications.
Both series features high efficiency and a compact metal case that enables them to run cooler, significantly improving reliability and extending product life.
To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/inventronics-programmable-led-drivers. To see the entire portfolio of Inventronics products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
The Lighting newsletter is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced innovations. To receive upcoming issues of the Lighting newsletter, and to stay up to date with the latest lighting innovations, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
FutureElectronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
