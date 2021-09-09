Stashios Wins SuperZoo New Product Showcase Award
Stashios® was presented with the prestigious New Product Showcase Award at the SuperZoo 2021 tradeshow.
Hopkins, MN, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Stashios®, was presented with the prestigious New Product Showcase Award at the SuperZoo 2021 trade show. SuperZoo has established itself as “the most-attended pet industry trade show in North America, established by World Pet Association in 1950 as an annual gathering place for the entire industry to connect, learn and do business.” Innovative products are introduced to the industry through the New Product Showcase.
“We are incredibly proud to have won the New Product Showcase Award at SuperZoo, the hard-work and dedication of our talented team has made this possible,” said Michele Pennington, Stashios President. “Stashios is committed to offering quality and premium products and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts. Our new products are a direct reflection of our brand and highlight the fun, innovative culture of our company.”
About Stashios
Stashios is a healthy pet treat maker that allows pet parents to stash what pets need into what they love, making it easier for dogs to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Stashios is women owned and run out of Hopkins, Minnesota. Stashios is inspired by pets, fueled by fun and committed to health and wellness. Stashios helps people to care for their pets by creating innovative products that encourage pets to learn, play and be well. For more information, go to stashiospet.com
Michele Pennington
612-605-7560
stashiospet.com
