NuvOx Pharma Generates Positive Preclinical Data Showing NanO2TM Boosts the Efficacy of Immunotherapy in a Mouse Model of Triple Negative Breast Cancer
Tucson, AZ, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Pharma, a biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona, has generated positive preclinical data showing that its lead drug, NanO2TM, boosts the efficacy of immunotherapy in a mouse model of triple negative breast cancer. Triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) is a particularly deadly form of breast cancer affecting about 50,000 patients each year in the US. It is particularly common in African American women. NanO2 delivers oxygen to tissues and the key mechanism of action related to immunotherapy is being investigated. Because of these preclinical results, NuvOx plans to conduct a clinical trial of NanO2 in TNBC in combination with immunotherapy.
Pavani Chalasani, MD, MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Arizona, a breast cancer expert said, “Triple Negative Breast cancer (TNBC) is in great need of new treatment alternatives. It is well known that tumor hypoxia (low concentrations of oxygen in tumor tissue), is an important factor in sub-optimal responses or developing resistance to treatments including immunotherapy. NuvOx’s pre-clinical data in TNBC is very encouraging. NanO2 could be rapidly tested in combination with immunotherapy of TNBC to potentially improve outcomes in this disease.”
Dr. Evan Unger, CEO of NuvOx said, “We already tested NanO2 in a small Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a highly malignant brain cancer. We showed that NanO2 reversed tumor hypoxia. Additionally, NanO2 was shown to be safe when administered with radiation and chemotherapy and led to an improvement in median overall survival compared to historical control. NuvOx has an active investigational new drug application (IND) for a Phase II study of NanO2 in glioblastoma supported by the National Cancer Institute.”
NanO2 is a platform technology, which has shown clinical efficacy in multiple indications such as ischemic stroke, glioblastoma and respiratory distress and preclinical efficacy in triple negative breast cancer and sickle cell anemia. NuvOx has received Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA for NanO2 in glioblastoma and also for treatment of sickle cell disease. The Company has received allowance from Health Canada for a Phase Ib/II study in COVID-19 patients with respiratory distress. The company plans Phase II studies in triple negative breast cancer, glioblastoma and stroke.
NuvOx Pharma is a privately held clinical stage pharmaceutical company based in Tucson, Arizona. For further information, visit www.nuvoxpharma.com or contact Evan Unger, MD at eunger@nuvoxpharma.com.
Disclaimer: Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Actual events or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
