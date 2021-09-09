Axiomtek’s Whitebox uCPE Certified by flexiWAN Enables SD-WAN Open Architecture Deploymet
The integration of Axiomtek hardware with FlexiWAN’s open-source SD-WAN allows customers to leverage a wider selection of network equipment to implement third-party virtualized network function (VNF) applications.
City of Industry, CA, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is pleased to announce its partnership with flexiWAN, the world’s first open source SD-WAN & SASE. Like all great partnerships between industry leaders, the true beneficiary of this collaboration is the customer. Service providers, systems integrators, and enterprises are now able to leverage a wider selection of network equipment to implement third-party virtualized network function (VNF) applications.
Axiomtek’s NA362 features flexiWAN’s open-source SD-WAN to provide flexible, powerful uCPE solutions for edge networks. Managed by the flexiWAN cloud-based central management system (SD-WAN Controller), the NA362 delivers unrivaled end-to-end performance, reliability and security. flexiWAN eliminates vendor lock-in and breaks networking monopolies by slicing SD-WAN horizontally allowing for dynamic third-party applications to be loaded and run in the router or in the central management system.
The compact NA362 is powered by the efficient, low-power Intel® Atom™ C3000 series (codename: Denverton). In addition to six 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN ports, this network appliance comes with four 10 GbE SFP+ fiber ports for high bandwidth and long-distance communications. Equipped with Intel® AES-NI and Intel® QAT, the NA362’s built-in SR-IOV enables fast, encrypted networking for data security. The enhanced security and performance that these rich features provide make the NA362 the ideal candidate for various network applications.
“The global shortage in electronic components impacts deployment of networking services and other compute-intensive markets. flexiWAN has taken the whitebox approach that offers more choice and control to its customers,” says Amir Zmora, CEO & Co-founder of flexiWAN. “We have completed our testing of the Axiomtek uCPE device and are delighted to have Axiomtek join us as a certified flexiWAN hardware partner.”
“We’re very pleased to team up with flexiWAN which is well known for its open source SD-WAN software,” says Alan Hsu, the director of the Network Computing Platform Division at Axiomtek. “With this partnership and certification of the whitebox uCPE, our customers can benefit from accelerated SD-WAN deployments as well as greater flexibility and cost savings.”
About flexiWAN
flexiWAN disrupts and democratizes SD-WAN & SASE with its “3 World Firsts”: First Open Source, First Applications Store; First SaaS business model. flexiWAN offers a different and open approach to networking. For more information, please visit flexiwan.com.
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
