iPOP Alum Garrett Hedlund Discusses Upcoming Podcasts in Hollywood Reporter Exclusive
iPOP Alumni Garrett Hedlund recently interviewed with The Hollywood Reporter for his upcoming starring role in the "Strawberry Spring" Podcast based on Stephen King's short story.
Los Angeles, CA, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In the latest interview exclusive from the Hollywood Reporter, iPOP alumni Garrett Hedlund discussed his upcoming podcasts “Strawberry Spring.”
The podcast, which is in partnership with Audio Up Media, iHeartMedia, and The Voice producer Lee Metzger is based on a short story by legendary scribe Stephen King. In the interview, Garrett discussed the overall process of the project and working on podcasts for the first time. He also elaborated on what the creative process is like for himself as an actor, stating, “I just enjoy getting in a room and sort of playing, no matter if it’s on-screen or this. Playing pretend is the best way to pass the time creatively.”
On the recording process, Garrett shared that he was able to find different ways of achieving the voice performance by delivering the lines in varying ways. Sharing in the interview; “I always like to play, especially while filming, and never really like to do a single take the exact same way. I don’t really go in and say, “This is absolutely how it goes,” and not budge. I like to play and find new ways into the performance.”
The fictional project about a journalist tracking the serial killer Springheel Jack was written by Metzger, who, along with producing, will also direct. It will be the first time the story is being adapted into a digital medium outside of print.
Set to premiere later this year, the voice cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Herizen F. Gaurdiola, Sydney Sweeney, Ken Marino, and Al Madrigal.
Garrett's Path to Stardom...
Garrett Hedlund began his path to success after attending iPOP’s twice-annual talent competition in Los Angeles, CA. Garrett will next be seen in the season two return of the hit series "Modern Love." In addition, Garrett has also starred in films like Netflix’s Academy Award-nominated "Mudbound." Likewise, his other roles include Walter Salles’ "On the Road," Universal Pictures’ Academy Award-nominated "Unbroken" from director Angelina Jolie, and Ethan and Joel Coen’s Academy Award-nominated "Inside Llewyn Davis."
About iPOP!
iPOP LA promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. Participants work with industry experts and take part in competitions. These competitions take place in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
