iPOP Alum Shameik Moore Returns to Screen This Week for Season Two of Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Los Angeles, CA, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Shameik Moore will return to TV screens this week when season two of his series Wu-Tang” An American Saga debuts. The hit Hulu series will kick off the second season on September 8.
In the trailer released last month, fans of the series see the continuation of how the iconic hip-hop group rose to stardom. The second season will introduce new members and focus on the creation of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and how the guys handle record labels and success.
Telling the origins of the hip-hop collective, Wu-Tang Clan, Moore plays the role of Sha, aka Raekwon, in the Imagine Entertainment produced series.
The show's season two return was announced last year at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California. The boundary-pushing series was created and written by Wu-Tang Clan co-founder and leader RZA alongside “Superfly” writer Alex Tse. The groundbreaking drama provides an education in rap culture, giving viewers a close examination of how Bobby Diggs, known better as RZA, turned his vision into a long-lasting, hit-making machine.
In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moore had this to say about the famed groups' importance in pop culture, “They just stuck to the script, they never sold out. They were unique, especially for the time. Entertaining and inspiring people, that’s what Wu-Tang became.”
No stranger to his own critical acclaim, Moore is best known for his star-turning role in 2015’s Dope. Following the film’s success, Moore starred in other known hits, most recently in the award-winning movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Shameik Moore is an actor, rapper, singer, and dancer from Atlanta, GA, who achieved stardom after attending the twice-annual LA-based talent competition iPOP!. The international competition brings together performers from around the world, providing unparalleled training and promotion to hundreds of Hollywood agents, casting directors, and managers.
About iPOP!
iPOP LA promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. Participants work with industry experts and take part in competitions. These competitions take place in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
