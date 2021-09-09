Loveforce International Releases New Songs by Billy Ray Charles and Ami Cannon
On Friday, September 10th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Billy Ray Charles and Ami Cannon and host a book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 10th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles. One single will be by Billy Ray Charles. The Other will be by Ami Cannon. In honor of these two singles, Loveforce International will give away the English and Spanish the e-books of What Faith Has Taught Me by author The Prophet of Life in honor of the two new digital singles.
The Billy Ray Charles song, entitled “Sex With My Ex” is a Southern Soul song about a man who succumbs to temptation when delivering an alimony check. The instrumentation is smooth and sultry with a solid beat. The lyrics are done in the serio-comic method that Charles is known for. Charles chops as a songwriter in the Southern Soul music genre, landed him a feature article in the current issue of Living Blues Magazine.
Ami Cannon’s “Rockin’ Manhattan” was written as a healing tribute to the trauma inflicted during 911. The song is a spiritual, Folk-Rock song that calls for healing and invokes the healing power of unity and compassionate love. Loveforce International is releasing “Rockin’ Manhattan as a special tribute to coincide with the 20th anniversary of 911.
“Both releases this week are about love. They are about different aspects of love for sure, but love nonetheless,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Both songs have well crafted lyrics, strong melody and compelling instrumentation, which makes them winners in my book.” He continued.
The e-book given away, What Faith Has Taught Me (in English) Lo Que La Fe Me ha ensenado (in Spanish) is filled with stories, essays, articles and poems about the power of faith. Many of the books written by the book’s author are on spiritually oriented topics.
Both the English and Spanish versions of the e-book will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively on Friday, September 10th only. The two new digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
