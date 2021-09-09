Post Pandemic, Skincare is a Whole Lot of Wellness and Self Love; Presenting Black Owned Canadian Skincare Brand Kambiio
Kambiio Skincare has launched two new skincare products that promote optimal skin vitality.
Saskatoon, Canada, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kambiio Skincare is proud to announce the launch of its new line of excellent skincare for conscious beauty. The Saskatoon-based indie beauty brand specializes in high-end African botanical skincare and is committed to developing products that feel great, are beneficial for your skin, and help people feel better about themselves.
The green beauty and natural skincare company is reinventing the industry by incorporating luxurious high-performance, high-quality ingredients that address a wide range of skin concerns. Kambiio Skincare uses nutrient-dense, pure, and effective products to heal, nourish, pamper, and radiate skin. Furthermore, Kambiio is a mindful and cruelty-free brand.
Excel Radiance Oil Serum is one of Kambiio's most popular products. This luxurious antioxidant blend envelops the face, locks in moisture, improves skin suppleness and resilience to free radicals, and contains nutrient-rich botanicals such as Marula, Plum, Camelia, and Carrot seed. Skin that looks and feels nourished, soft, and luminous is the ultimate result.
Similarly, their Dreamer Refining Oil Serum is a customer favorite. It's blended with rich plant botanicals including Baobab, Kalahari, Evening Primrose, Black Cumin, and Willow Bark to refine skin tone and texture. This one-of-a-kind omega-rich mixture contains phytonutrients that help restore balance and smoothness to the skin. It also protects the skin's moisture barrier and reduces the appearance of skin dullness caused by environmental factors.
Customers love the cutting-edge skincare line, and it's getting a lot of attention. “My skin feels smooth, more healthy, and good in texture,” Mrunal, one customer, said. "In the morning, I use the Excel serum, and at night, I use the Dreamer serum. My skin responds well to the products."
The company recognizes that skin reflects overall health and thus Kambiio seeks to create products that encourage skin vitality. As a result, the skincare brand emphasizes well-being and self-love, allowing customers to indulge thanks to the brand’s devotion to high-quality, unprocessed organic products. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Kambiio invites you to "Unearth Your Radiance," or "elevate your routine with skincare meant to make you glow from the inside out," as their company motto puts it.
About Kambiio Skincare – Kambiio Skincare is the creation of Maryann, who is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Drawing on her background in pharmaceutical science and drug quality assurance, Maryann embraces her passion for skincare to create an exceptional line infused with lush plant extracts from Africa as well as first-rate natural organic ingredients. Pairing her enthusiasm and knowledge, she sets out to bring out the best in each person by providing essential and effective skincare products that promote overall skin health.
Kambiio is a sign of restoration, beauty, and radiance, and is derived from the African Igbo term "Kambiri," which means "to come alive." “Now more than ever, skincare is a whole lot about wellness practice and self-love,” Maryann says. It is my pride and joy that you should be able to enjoy this simple luxury.
Maryann Nkay
+1-639-317-7541
kambiio.com
