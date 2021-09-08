Morris Hall, PLLC Names New Equity Partner, Jonathan Linford
Phoenix, AZ, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Morris Hall has been serving clients for over 50 years and is a premier estate planning law firm. Morris Hall is also a proud member of the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys.
Morris Hall, PLLC (MH), the largest estate planning law firm in Arizona, is pleased to announce Jonathan (Jon) Linford was named equity partner Sept. 7, 2021. Jon has been with the firm for over five years and a non-equity partner for over a year.
“Jon has represented clients and the firm in an exemplary manner and has wisdom beyond his years,” commented Senior Partner Tim Hall. “He is a great team player and has concern for the welfare of his clients and the good of the community.”
When Jon first joined the firm, he was charged with maintaining and serving Morris Hall’s northern Arizona clients. Jon established himself as the type of attorney that not only provided top-notch guidance and advice, but also showed compassion and empathy, which are traits Morris Hall is known for.
Over the years, Jon has demonstrated his value to the firm and the clients he serves. Jon’s elevation to equity partner ensures that Morris Hall is in good hands for years to come.
Jon said, "I am truly honored to be able to continue to progress with Morris Hall. Our outstanding team allows us to provide the best service to our clients and community. I look forward to continuing that service as a leader in the firm."
Jon and his wife, Maurine, currently reside in Clarkdale, Arizona with their four children. He enjoys spending much of his time outdoors, including hiking and mountain biking.
To arrange an interview, please contact Amy Riter at (602) 249-1328.
Contact
Morris Hall PLLC
Amy Riter
(602) 249-1328
ariter@morristrust.com
morristrust.com
