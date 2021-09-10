Post Your "Fashion Icon" Illustrations to Social Media. Celsys to Hold Its 29th International Illustration Contest.
Celsys opens its 29th International Illustration Contest, inviting submissions from around the world for illustrations on the theme of “Fashion Icon” from Tuesday, September 7.
Shinjuku-ku, Japan, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Contestants can submit their works just by posting their entry to Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with the hashtag #cspcontest29. Contestants are also invited to submit timelapse videos recording their creative process for a chance at winning a Timelapse Award. The submission deadline is September 29, 23:59 GMT and the Grand Prize winner will be awarded US$2,000.
29th International Illustration Contest
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/cspcontest29/
Celsys regularly holds illustration contests open worldwide. Illustrations from all across the world are submitted to the contest. In its 28th incarnation, with the theme of “Flowers,” the contest received over 5,800 strong entries. Continuing from the previous contest, contestants are able to submit timelapse videos along with their artwork, so that other contestants can enjoy seeing not only the completed artwork, but the steps that went into making it.
The contest aims to support creators around the world and encourage more artists to create illustrations. Contest winners will receive prize money and other prizes and have their work shown to a wider audience through media such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
29th International Illustration Contest
Submission criteria
Illustrations on the theme “Fashion Icon”
・Stock photos, or illustrations of real people and figures are not eligible for this contest.
・Both digital and traditional artwork entries are permitted.
・Submissions may be created with any software/app.
For those who do not own any digital art software, users can try creating their submission with Clip Studio Paint’s free trial, which allows up to six months free use.*
Clip Studio Paint is compatible with Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook devices, so contestants can even create illustrations on their smartphones or tablets.
* Available for first-time users of the app
Schedule
Submission period: Tuesday, September 7, 2021 - Wednesday, September 29, 2021 23:59 (GMT)
Result announcement: Thursday, October 28, 2021 (tentative)
Awards and Prizes
Grand Prize (1 winner)
US$2,000 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD
Runner-up Prize (1 winner)
US$500 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD
3rd - 5th place (3 winners)
US$200 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 5,000 GOLD
6th - 10th place (5 winners)
US$100 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD
Honorable mentions (10 winners)
Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD
Timelapse Prize (10 randomly selected winners)
Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD
How to Enter
Contestants must post their entries on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram with the #cspcontest29 hashtag within the submission period. To enter the running for the Timelapse Award, contestants must use both the #cspcontest29 and #cspcontest29_timelapse when they post their timelapse video entries.
See the page below for more details on how to enter the contest.
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/cspcontest29/
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
