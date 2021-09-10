Silent Breach Expands Tampa Office
New York, NY, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their Florida office to 100 S. Ashley Drive, Tampa.
“Silent Breach is very excited to expand our presence in Florida,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “Markets across the American South continue to expand at a rapid clip, and we’re excited to grow along with them. Particularly as we transition into a post-Covid economy, we believe that having a solid footprint in the region will enable us to best serve a more diversified client-base.”
The move takes place alongside Silent Breach’s release of Quantum Armor, their next-generation attack surface management product. Quantum Armor provides real-time network monitoring, data analysis, and threat intelligence. Utilizing a range of proprietary algorithms, Quantum Armor is able to manage agentless port monitoring, configuration changes, log parsing, attack surface fluctuations and emerging cybersecurity trends at the click of a button. Actionable insights are delivered daily to make sure you start your day with only the latest intelligence.
“As a client-centric organization, we are committed to developing our products not only to respond to the problems of today, but perhaps more importantly, to pre-empt the challenges of tomorrow,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “Our location in Florida sets us up to take full advantage of the numerous opportunities, as well as the challenges, that will animate the South in the coming decades.”
Further information about the Silent Breach and its activities, can be found at: https://silentbreach.com/.
To learn more about Quantum Armor and register for a free trial, visit: https://quantum-armor.com/
About Silent Breach: Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and IoT industries.
