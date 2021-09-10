Startup CaptainBook.io Launches Tours & Activities Sales and Distribution Platform
B2B tours, activities & experiences startup CaptainBook.io has launched a new platform for providers to sell their products from their own website while leveraging their local network on a global scale.
Naxos Island, Greece, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- B2B tours and activities startup CaptainBook.io has launched a new platform for providers to sell their products in a very simple way.
CaptainBook.io is the only platform focusing on connecting tours & activities providers to local resellers (like hotels, airbnbs hosts, small travel agencies) on a global scale.
The platform includes an online booking engine enabling providers to accept bookings & payments directly from their own website without writing any code.
“With 64% of bookings done when the customer is in destination, we think providers can optimise their commission levels by focusing on selling through a local network instead of global Online Travel Agencies (OTA)," said Jerome Bajou, CEO & Co-Founder of CaptainBook.io
Airlines, hotel and car hire industry have all moved massively online while 80% of tours and activities are still not bookable online.
“I’ve been selling tours & activities since 2016 and it’s incredible to see how offline the whole sector is! We are very excited to innovate and help small operators bridge the gap in a market estimated to be worth $ 150B annually!" added Luca Lattanzio, COO & Co-Founder of CaptainBook.io.
The startup focuses on the European market where it processed its first transactions and plans on going global in 2023, focusing on American market and Asia.
About CaptainBook.io: CaptainBook.io is an innovative booking platform focusing on helping tours & activities providers sell online and grow. In Q3 2021, CaptainBook.io announced the launch of an AI powered marketplace to connect providers and resellers, an opportunity never addressed by anyone before. CaptainBook.io is bootstrapped and their headquarters are in Naxos Island, Cyclades, Greece.
Contact
Jerome Bajou
https://captainbook.io
