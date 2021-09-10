Photos Recovery App Reaches 500,000 + Installs on Google Play
Systweak’s Photos Recovery app reaches more than half a million installs on Play Store.
Jaipur, India, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Known for quality applications on a variety of desktop and mobile platforms, Systweak Software has another milestone to announce.
Photos Recovery App comes from Systweak Software, an organization behind several quality Android and iOS apps. The Android app has crossed more than 500,000 downloads on Google Play Store. The simple app for recovering deleted photos helps search and recover deleted photos both from internal and external storage without having the need to root an Android phone.
Photos Recovery provides a simple way to search and recover deleted photos by searching for them in the phone’s directories and internal and external memory storage. This Android app is easy to use and has a simple interface.
Listed below are some unique features of the Photos Recovery App:
- Simple user-interface
- Scans phones directories, internal and external storage
- Preview deleted photos before restoring them
- Fast recovery process
- Sort scanned results by date, name, and size
“After accidentally deleting photos on your smartphone, you might not have any other option but to sit and repent. But, with the advancement in technology, it is possible to scan and recover deleted photos from a smartphone. I am glad that our developers have yet again come up with a unique app that is capable of recovering deleted photos and I am happy that hundreds and thousands of Androids users are laying trust on it,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software
“Recovering images that are deleted from a smartphone can be a tough task. You might realise later that the lost photos were of great importance. We are glad that we now have an app that can help you regain lost or deleted photos. We are even happier that our hard work has paid off and that our app is proving to be useful to hundreds and thousands of Android users,” said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Product Manager, Systweak Software
To learn more about Photos Recovery, please visit the official Play Store page.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.photosrecovery
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
