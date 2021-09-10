RELYANT Global, LLC Awarded USACE AEC Facility Reduction Program Contract
First of Its Kind Award for RELYANT, Further Expanding Its Portfolio with USACE Huntsville Center
Maryville, TN, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RELYANT Global, LLC has been named one of 4 companies awarded to compete for each order of a $95,000,0000 firm-fixed-price contract for the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville. This is a first of its kind award to RELYANT for a large, unrestricted program, focused specifically on demolition and abatement services. Throughout RELYANT’s history of performing similar work, this type of effort has always been in conjunction with or part of a larger contract; never as a narrowly specialized service.
Overall, the objective of the Facilities Reduction Program (FRP) Pacific Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) is to perform demolition and abatement services on excess facilities owned by the Government in the Pacific region of the United States. The goal of this program is to provide cost-effective, rapid response demolition and abatement services to support the removal of extra, unusable facilities. Ultimately, this removal will save energy and maintenance costs for the Government, destroy safety hazards, nuisances, and unattractive structures, as well as keep materials out of landfills and recycle them for new purposes, all while freeing up valuable Government real estate for future development.
The planned performed work under this contract includes critical decision making, coordination, and implementation of building and facility removal and/or demolition at multiple Department of Defense installations and other Federal Agency locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California, Hawaii, Alaska, and US Territories and Possessions in the Pacific region. Projects may also include emergency response to disasters either by acts of God or manmade.
RELYANT’s Chief Strategy Officer, Alix King remarked, “This award and program aligns perfectly with RELYANT’s strengths and builds off of our impeccable reputation for performing outstanding work related to emergency and disaster response, demolition and abatement. Our ability to respond quickly and nimbly in all types of scenarios lends to our success and is based on our model of field-level autonomy, which is required for quick decisions and immediate actions. Our strength throughout the Pacific region provides the USACE Huntsville Center with a qualified team of professionals and is coupled with our local understanding, ensuring customer and all stakeholder objectives are met in a timely manner.”
RELYANT Global, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business with global headquarters in Maryville, TN. REYLANT’s full scope of services includes construction (new, repair/renovation, deconstruction/demolition, site and civil infrastructure), munitions response and explosive ordnance management; environmental services that include hazardous material and waste testing, abatement, and removal of contaminants such as mold, asbestos and lead; global stability support services; emergency and disaster response; logistics; and training. The company provides these services nationwide throughout North America, South and Central America, across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Pacific/Indo-Pacific regions. RELYANT is actively growing and welcomes interested partners to contact inquiry@relyantglobal.com for further discussions.
