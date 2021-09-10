Finalists Announced for 2021 Infosec Inspire Awards, Recognizing Achievement in Security Awareness & Training
Four finalists recognized among most advanced security awareness and training programs.
Madison, WI, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Infosec today announced finalists for the 2021 Infosec Inspire Security Awareness Awards recognizing exceptional security awareness and training programs across the nation. Of the many applications received from clients, four finalists were chosen for each of the two award categories - Impact Award and Engagement Award.
The Impact Award celebrates the successes of Infosec’s most innovative and inspiring clients and partners. Award-winning success stories detail high-impact security awareness and training initiatives that empower employees and foster a strong security culture.
Finalists for the Impact Award include:
Inflection Point Systems - Columbia, MD
Specialty Steel Works - Hammond, IN
The Engagement Award is a salute to the most engaging and influential security awareness and training programs. These are the programs that go “outside of the box” to harness the power of creativity, learner engagement or gamification to drive lasting behavioral change.
Finalists for the Engagement Award include:
Institute of International Education (IIE) - New York, NY
Johnson County Government - Olathe, KS
Winners will be announced during the Inspire Awards ceremony held on October 19, 2021, during the Infosec Inspire User Conference. The only virtual event of its kind, Inspire is hyper-focused on building a culture of security - equipping cybersecurity leaders with knowledge and insights to develop employee cyber skills, strengthen security awareness and make a lasting impact. Learn more about Infosec Inspire at events.infosecinstitute.com/.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to outsmart cybercrime confidently. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and over five million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
