MTLC Building Group Names Mark Pirtle Vice President

Franklin, TN, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MTLC Building Group, a commercial general contractor serving the Southeast, announces its promotion of Mark Pirtle to Vice President of Operations.
In this new role, Pirtle will assist MTLC principals to ensure the most efficient operations during continued growth, while maintaining the company’s customer-first philosophy. He will also continue to manage specialized projects, utilizing his extensive experience in both ground-up construction and interior build-outs.
Since joining MTLC four years ago, Pirtle has managed projects totaling more than $40 million. Among those are Nashville’s House of Cards and Johnny Cash’s Kitchen & Saloon. In Williamson County, some projects include Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Vintage Vine 100 jewel boxes at McEwen Northside; a Berry Farms retail building; and FirstBank Amphitheater, the new, open-air music venue.
Pirtle contributes more than 15 years’ experience in project management roles, having held positions in Florida and Tennessee. He holds a B.S. in Concrete Industry Management from Middle Tennessee State University.
About MTLC
At MTLC, we serve the commercial construction needs of various industries throughout the southeast, including restaurant, retail, medical and beyond. We take great pride in relationships, generating repeat business among our customers who return for our friendly, quality service. With 10 years in business, MTLC is among the area’s most trusted commercial general contractors, helping bring businesses and dreams to life. For more information, visit www.mtlcbuild.com or call 615-567-5855.
