Scottsdale Philharmonic Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Its Founding with Start of 2021-22 Season
Scottsdale, AZ, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Scottsdale Philharmonic’s upcoming Oct. 10 concert marks the start of the 10th season of presenting classical music to Valley residents.
Since its founding in 2012, the orchestra has presented more than 40 concerts (for free or a small donation) to more than 55,000 classical music lovers. Starting last year, concerts reached hundreds more through live streaming. The Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra is starting its second season.
The mission of the Scottsdale Philharmonic is to provide the City of Scottsdale and surrounding communities with a professional symphony orchestra performing a series of traditional classical music concerts, making classical music available to audiences of all ages.
“Our musicians were elated to be back performing live with two concerts held in May and June, and we are looking forward to a full 2021-22 season,” says Joy Partridge, Scottsdale Philharmonic Co-Founder.
“Mark your calendars for our next concerts on Oct. 10 and Nov. 21,” Partridge added. “Tickets (donation of $15) are available online (www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org).”
The Oct. 10 concert will feature “Reformation Symphony” by Mendelssohn; “Final Countdown” by Scott; “Bolero” by Ravel; and “Crown Diamond Overture” by Auber.
The Nov. 21 concert will feature “Trumpet Concerto” by Haydn with trumpet solo by Gage Ellis; “Symphony No. 2” by Brahms; and “Blue Danube Waltz” by Strauss II.
Local Musicians to Play at Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Concerts
“The Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (SPYO) is doing amazing things with its Music Director Dr. Daniel Atwood,” Partridge says. Dr. Atwood announced that SPYO concerts will feature appearances of three Phoenix area musicians during its upcoming 2021-2022 season.
The SPYO, under the direction of Dr. Atwood, was started in 2019. “The interest in auditions this year is remarkable,” says Dr. Atwood. Additional auditions for the 2021-22 season will be on Saturday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. For more information, or for information on submitting a video audition, please visit scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
“Our Youth Orchestra is for students grade 7 to 12 who want to learn to be great orchestra players,” explains Dr. Atwood. “We play three exciting concerts a year that explore compositions by great composers including Elgar, Holst, Bach, Schumann, Diabelli, Mozart, Beethoven, and many more. Tuition is very affordable, only $100 a year. We hold our rehearsals (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) and all concerts (7 p.m.) on the announced dates at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 8202 E Cactus Road.
“Our new concert venue this year at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church has great acoustics, a nice central location in Scottsdale, and will be a beautiful setting for the SPYO to play our upcoming season,” Dr. Atwood says.
About the Scottsdale Philharmonic
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is funded by the support from its patrons, grantors and sponsors. Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
