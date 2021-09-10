Illinois Air National Guard, 183D Wing Engages MSS Media, Inc. for Recruitment and Brand Awareness Campaign Services
Miami, FL, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MSS Media, Inc. will partner with the 183D Wing of the Illinois Air National Guard for an integrated recruitment and brand awareness advertising campaign. The Miami-based media and PR agency will execute and manage radio, campus out-of-home, transit, social, and television advertising, targeting specific zip codes within the state of Illinois. Through this partnership, MSS Media, Inc. will provide an optimized and detailed integrated media plan, quickly purchase and place all required advertising, and consistently improve campaign results throughout to aid the 183D Wing in attaining their desired recruitment numbers on time and on budget.
MSS Media, Inc., which specializes in education, government, real estate, and lifestyle marketing, has years of experience successfully supporting government agencies (at all levels) with their advertising efforts. The firm’s past and current federal clients include the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marines, the U.S. Army, the Army National Guard, and the U.S Census Bureau.
MSS Media, Inc., which specializes in education, government, real estate, and lifestyle marketing, has years of experience successfully supporting government agencies (at all levels) with their advertising efforts. The firm’s past and current federal clients include the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marines, the U.S. Army, the Army National Guard, and the U.S Census Bureau.
Contact
MSS Media, Inc.Contact
Charlotte Zoda
305-358-8868
www.mssmedia.com
Charlotte Zoda
305-358-8868
www.mssmedia.com
Categories