Versatile Award-Winning Haitian Artist Natalie Jean Wins Two Awards at the 2021 Indie Music Channel Awards
Natalie Jean is excited to announce that she won Americana Artist of The Year and Best Americana Song for her song “I Am.”
Kensington, MD, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Indie Music Channel is a popular music platform dedicated to promoting music created by independent singers and bands of all genres from around the world, creator by Emmy Award winning TV host, actor & model, Christopher Ewing, who has long been a huge supporter of local artists.
Natalie Jean is an award-winning singer/songwriter performer. She has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won numerous awards. Most recently, she won Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting for her song "I Told You No" in the Adult Contemporary category in the Great American Song Contest. She also won 2nd place in the Rap category for her song "Ready or Not" in the 2021 Spring edition of the Indie International Song Contest. She also won a Silver Medal for her song "I Told You No" in the 2021 Global Music Awards for Female Vocalist. Currently, she has 6 nominations in the 2021 Josie Music Awards. Natalie is also a Gold Medal Winner for her song "You Don't Know Me" in the Global Music Awards. She writes and performs for many genres, which would include Jazz, R&B, Blues, Dance, Pop, Country, Americana, Inspirational, Rock, Rap, Heavy Metal, Americana, and Contemporary.
