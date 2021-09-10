Cole's Auction Service Conducting Auction for Top End Motorcycle Sales and Service. Top End Cycle Has Been in Business for Over 35 Years.

Top End Motorcycle Sales and Service auction of custom motorcycles, Harley Davidson & Indian parts, full service shop, enclosed trailers and much more. Auction date and time is September 18th 12 noon. Address is G-3360 South Dort Hwy, Burton Michigan, 48529.