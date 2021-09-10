Cole's Auction Service Conducting Auction for Top End Motorcycle Sales and Service. Top End Cycle Has Been in Business for Over 35 Years.
Top End Motorcycle Sales and Service auction of custom motorcycles, Harley Davidson & Indian parts, full service shop, enclosed trailers and much more. Auction date and time is September 18th 12 noon. Address is G-3360 South Dort Hwy, Burton Michigan, 48529.
Burton, MI, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Huge Auction: Top End Cycle Sales & Service
On Thursday August 5th the motorcycle world lost a true friend and icon Mr. Ed Henderson. Owner of Top End Cycle Sales and Service for over 35 years Henderson was past president of Bikes on the Bricks and a retired UAW GM member. The building was previously Dort Meat, local meat market, and converted into a full service Harley Davidson motorcycle supply and repair shop.
Top End will close the doors for good this Saturday the 11th of September. Custom cycles and the full retail inventory will be available to view in advance of the auction that be held Saturday September 18th at 12 noon. Auction items also include a full service shop, enclosed trailers, vintage used Harley & Indian parts, machine shop equipment, professional clothing, helmets, chrome accessories and much more.
Auction Alert - Top End Cycle Sales and Service
Motorcycles, Retail Store Inventory, New & Used Parts,
Trailers, Clothing, Signs, Tools & Equipment and more.
Auction date and address:
Saturday September 18th 12 noon
G-3360 South Dort Hwy Burton Mi 48529.
Questions call 1-810-397-3199
Cole’s Auction Service LLC
Lapeer Mi 48421
1-810-397-3199
On Thursday August 5th the motorcycle world lost a true friend and icon Mr. Ed Henderson. Owner of Top End Cycle Sales and Service for over 35 years Henderson was past president of Bikes on the Bricks and a retired UAW GM member. The building was previously Dort Meat, local meat market, and converted into a full service Harley Davidson motorcycle supply and repair shop.
Top End will close the doors for good this Saturday the 11th of September. Custom cycles and the full retail inventory will be available to view in advance of the auction that be held Saturday September 18th at 12 noon. Auction items also include a full service shop, enclosed trailers, vintage used Harley & Indian parts, machine shop equipment, professional clothing, helmets, chrome accessories and much more.
Auction Alert - Top End Cycle Sales and Service
Motorcycles, Retail Store Inventory, New & Used Parts,
Trailers, Clothing, Signs, Tools & Equipment and more.
Auction date and address:
Saturday September 18th 12 noon
G-3360 South Dort Hwy Burton Mi 48529.
Questions call 1-810-397-3199
Cole’s Auction Service LLC
Lapeer Mi 48421
1-810-397-3199
Contact
Cole's Auction Service LLCContact
Steven Cole
1-810-397-3199
www.colesauctionservice.com
Steven Cole
1-810-397-3199
www.colesauctionservice.com
Categories