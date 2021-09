Cole's Auction Service Conducting Auction for Top End Motorcycle Sales and Service. Top End Cycle Has Been in Business for Over 35 Years.

Burton, MI, September 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Huge Auction: Top End Cycle Sales & ServiceOn Thursday August 5th the motorcycle world lost a true friend and icon Mr. Ed Henderson. Owner of Top End Cycle Sales and Service for over 35 years Henderson was past president of Bikes on the Bricks and a retired UAW GM member. The building was previously Dort Meat, local meat market, and converted into a full service Harley Davidson motorcycle supply and repair shop.Top End will close the doors for good this Saturday the 11th of September. Custom cycles and the full retail inventory will be available to view in advance of the auction that be held Saturday September 18th at 12 noon. Auction items also include a full service shop, enclosed trailers, vintage used Harley & Indian parts, machine shop equipment, professional clothing, helmets, chrome accessories and much more.Auction Alert - Top End Cycle Sales and ServiceMotorcycles, Retail Store Inventory, New & Used Parts,Trailers, Clothing, Signs, Tools & Equipment and more.Auction date and address:Saturday September 18th 12 noonG-3360 South Dort Hwy Burton Mi 48529.Questions call 1-810-397-3199Cole’s Auction Service LLCLapeer Mi 484211-810-397-3199