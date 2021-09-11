PowerTV (24/7 Music Culture Channel) Announces the All New PowerTV Comedy Tour Launching in September
Los Angeles, CA, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PowerTV (24/7 Music Culture Channel) announces the all new PowerTV Comedy Tour launching in September. Featuring 3 different celebrity Tours with various guest stars in every city. Mainly headlined by the people’s Champ / star talent “PeeWee” + The “House Party Comedy Jam” hosted by the legendary Paul Anthony of the 10x Grammy winning Full Force Brothers. PowerTV will also be documenting the journey of comedian PeeWee for a Netflix movie. All events will be recorded as One Hour Comedy Specials airing on PowerTV, UMR TV, & many more streaming platforms. Also, partnering with media power houses such as Power 194.9, eMedia GC, Enterprise Theater & others, along with a strong social media marketing campaign reaching 2M+ fans for each tour date.
PowerTV has announced it's first tour dates for Baltimore, MD on Sept. 19, then again on Friday, Oct. 15. Additional dates will be announced for LA, Atlanta, Kokomo, IN, New York City, Washington DC, and many more.
*Watch the #PowerTV Network on Roku, Apple TV & all other streaming platforms or online.
