BarSight Releases Free Employee Scheduling Software for Restaurants
New free subscription plan from BarSight offers unlimited scheduling for restaurants, with automatic labor forecasting and sales integrations.
Maple Ridge, Canada, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In an effort to continue supporting the stressed restaurant sector during COVID-19, BarSight Restaurant Systems has made part of their scheduling software free for all restaurants. This free subscription allows restaurant and brewery owners to schedule and manage up-to 25 employees at a single location.
Included as standard in all subscriptions is a complete suite of employee management tools. Employees can have multiple roles with different wages, custom data entries for record keeping. Through the free mobile web-app employees can request day off and availability changes, update their address and information, and submit shift swaps and trades.
In a time where keeping your restaurant on budget is more important then ever, included in the free subscription is automatic labor forecasting. As a bonus, integrate BarSight with your POS system to get instant estimated sales data to make sure your restaurants profit margins are hitting your targets.
Scheduling your restaurant employees with BarSight ensures you have full coverage of your store from open to close. You’ll be able to see gaps in the schedule before they happen, preventing those last minute call ins and unexpected overtime payments. On the free plan, there is no limit to how far in advance you can schedule your employees, or how many shifts.
As more and more restaurants move towards online cloud based scheduling, choosing the right one can be tough. BarSight Restaurant Systems was designed by restaurant owners and others who have been working in the hospitality industry for years.
Brian Howard
1-855-715-1274
https://www.barsight.ca
