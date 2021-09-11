CellarStone Announces QCommission’s Integration with Magento
Half Moon Bay, CA, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to announce that QCommission now also integrates with Magento.
Magento is a server-client application, which, like Microsoft SharePoint, is primarily an IIS-based web application which also supports extensive web services interfaces. Clients access Magento either by using a browser or by a thick client plug-in to Microsoft Outlook.
Magento supplies web services, wherein a pool of API calls for building applications and integrating with Magento objects. This set of APIs allows QCommission to create and retrieve data from Magento accounts. The API ensures that:
The third-party software complies with security access to the data
Provides strong error recovery and data logging to make sure data is protected
Provides standardization across various upgrades of Magento
QCommission, on the other hand, utilizes a technology called QXchange to integrate with other applications including Magento. Specific data access plug-ins (DAP) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with various data sources. A Special DAP for Magento allows QCommission to exchange data with Magento.
With this ability it integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level. QCommission does a tremendous job in understanding the intricacies of Magento’s data structure as well as the complications inherent in the data integration process. With this ability and its ease of use, it allows users to make more effective use of their Magento data.
When asked about QCommission’s integration with Magento, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, "At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to really enhance over time is our integration to many other tools like Salesforce, MS Dynamics, Xero, and QuickBooks Desktop. QCommission’s integration with Magento helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period."
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
