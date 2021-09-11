Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on 2020 Broadline Distributor Award from TE Connectivity
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, praised his team for winning the 2020 Broadline Global Distributor of the Year award from TE Connectivity.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the 2020 Broadline Global Distributor of the Year award from TE Connectivity.
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company's industry-leading performance on behalf of TE in 2020.
"Our commitment to training our sales, engineering and marketing teams on the TE Connectivity portfolio enabled us to drive our revenue, customer accounts and market share to new levels of mutual success," said AnnaMaria Pietromonaco, Corporate Vice President at Future Electronics. "We sincerely appreciate the collaborative relationship we have built with the TE Connectivity team worldwide and look forward to continuing our growth together."
Future Electronics demonstrated an excellence in sales and customer growth as well as other key criteria throughout the year. The company delivered the strongest POS growth across all TE's global broadline partners, despite facing an unpredictable market in 2020.
"Successful execution of innovative, strategic sales initiatives proved to be a driving force behind Future's significant revenue growth and outstanding 2020 performance," said Karen Leggio, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Channel at TE Connectivity.
TE Connectivity recognizes its top performing distributors annually for excellence in strategic categories matched to TE's business initiatives and growth priorities. The company has recognized Future Electronics as a top-performing distributor at the global and regional levels for the third time in the past five years.
Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)
Fax: 514-693-6051
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
