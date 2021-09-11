National Corporate Housing Adds Senior VP of Sales & Marketing, Tina Sampson, to Leadership Team
Greenwood Village, CO, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- National is excited to announce that they hired a new Senior VP of Sales & Marketing, Tina Sampson, who brings over 25 years of experience in hospitality marketing and sales. Most recently Tina was the Vice President of Sales and Strategic Alliances for Vail Resorts, where she oversaw all mountain resort sales teams, international, transient wholesale teams, and Strategic Alliances for the company.
Tina has held several executive-level positions in hospitality. Her wealth of experience spans sales, marketing, revenue management, event management, partnerships, change management, and executive leadership. While earning her MBA in Marketing, she worked in executive leadership roles with top hotel companies such as Hyatt Hotels and Gaylord Hotels. Additionally, Tina was the Senior Vice President for Experient and Maritz Travel Company.
“National is an impressive global hospitality company and I am looking forward to making a difference as a growth-oriented leader,” states Sampson. “I can’t wait to bring my experience to such a talented team of individuals and to make a company-wide impact.”
Tina has been viewed as a thought leader and became an accomplished international speaker and expert in leadership for innovation, women in leadership, sales, and revenue management. She was recently a panelist and a published contributor on the subject of ‘women in sales leadership’. In 2016 and 2017, she also facilitated the Vail Resorts Women in Leadership program for Vail Resorts.
“We are thrilled to have Tina join our leadership team who truly demonstrates a driven to succeed mentality. Her 25 years of experience in hospitality will help National’s global expansion plans while acting as an invaluable female leader on our team,” states Misty Gregarek, President and COO.
About National Corporate Housing
Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National’s unique business model provides a Single Source Solution® for temporary living including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information on National Corporate Housing, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.
Tina has held several executive-level positions in hospitality. Her wealth of experience spans sales, marketing, revenue management, event management, partnerships, change management, and executive leadership. While earning her MBA in Marketing, she worked in executive leadership roles with top hotel companies such as Hyatt Hotels and Gaylord Hotels. Additionally, Tina was the Senior Vice President for Experient and Maritz Travel Company.
“National is an impressive global hospitality company and I am looking forward to making a difference as a growth-oriented leader,” states Sampson. “I can’t wait to bring my experience to such a talented team of individuals and to make a company-wide impact.”
Tina has been viewed as a thought leader and became an accomplished international speaker and expert in leadership for innovation, women in leadership, sales, and revenue management. She was recently a panelist and a published contributor on the subject of ‘women in sales leadership’. In 2016 and 2017, she also facilitated the Vail Resorts Women in Leadership program for Vail Resorts.
“We are thrilled to have Tina join our leadership team who truly demonstrates a driven to succeed mentality. Her 25 years of experience in hospitality will help National’s global expansion plans while acting as an invaluable female leader on our team,” states Misty Gregarek, President and COO.
About National Corporate Housing
Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National’s unique business model provides a Single Source Solution® for temporary living including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information on National Corporate Housing, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.
Contact
National Corporate HousingContact
Janet Christopher
(303) 863-7002
www.NationalCorporateHousing.com
Janet Christopher
(303) 863-7002
www.NationalCorporateHousing.com
Categories