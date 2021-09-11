DB Whitebread & Son Recognizes Drivers During 2021 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
Sugarloaf, PA, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DB Whitebread & Son, along with trucking associations across the country and the entire trucking industry, is beginning a weeklong celebration of the millions of professional truck drivers who deliver America’s freight safely and securely every day.
“Truck drivers are skilled professionals, continuing to work uninterrupted through the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering essential supplies and rarely receiving the recognition and respect that they deserve,” said Justin Whitebread, Vice-President of DB Whitebread & Son. “We are proud of the work our drivers perform year-round, and we are happy to show extra recognition during Truck Driver Appreciation Week.”
Celebrated annually, this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week runs from September 12-18, 2021 and takes on a special meaning due to the heroic role truck drivers took on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional truck drivers stepped up when they were needed most and have kept the economy on its feet despite facing unprecedented obstacles.
DB Whitebread & Son is marking the week with several events including:
Hosting a lunch at Anne McLaughlin’s Sugarloaf Childcare, a local daycare center, and providing the children an opportunity to explore a truck. The children also created artwork to display in appreciation of truck drivers. We are conducting a weeklong driver raffle with prizes including gift cards, truck microwaves, and a full cleaning and detailing of their truck. DB Whitebread & Son has also made charitable contributions to DonateLife and Truckers Against Trafficking to mark Truck Driver Appreciation Week.
There are more than 3.6 million professional truck drivers nationwide, including many in Pennsylvania, delivering the essential goods our families rely upon – from food to fuel to medicine to clothing. The hard-working men and women behind the wheel safely transport over 10 billion tons of goods and products every year, which accounts for 70% of America’s total annual freight. 80% of U.S. communities depend solely on trucking to deliver goods.
This year, DB Whitebread and Son asks you to join them in recognizing the significant contributions our professional truck drivers make to our lives. Their efforts contribute greatly to our quality of life and truly move America forward.
To learn more about how essential the trucking industry is, and for more information on NTDAW 2021, please visit their website.
About DB Whitebread & Son
DB Whitebread & Son, Inc (Whitebread Trucking) is a regional niche carrier primarily serving the Northeast and MidAtlantic with full truckload flatbed and dry van service. Located in Sugarloaf, PA Whitebread Trucking has been in business for over 50 years and is still family owned and operated. We are proud to have a group of outstanding drivers and dedicated employees that care about our community, safety, and our customers. To learn more about working with us please visit our website or call 570-788-4183.
