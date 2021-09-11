New from Higher Ground Books & Media and Karen Scarberry
Springfield, OH, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. "Gabby the Guardian Angel" by Karen Scarberry.
From the back cover:
"As a child, did you ever feel that there was something under your bed? Some sort of monster or boogeyman? I'll bet you didn't know that God had assigned an Angel or being from His kingdom to protect you. We all have a special guardian to watch us, record us and to help us from Heaven. God watches all but He is so loving that He wants us to feel safe and secure. We are NOT alone, you and I. He has made sure of that by sending His most trusted Angels to protect us, to whisper to us that we must do the right thing in life. Gabby was Nicholas's Protector and his 'whisperer of good thoughts.' Read and see how God has sent angels to Earth to help us all?"
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
