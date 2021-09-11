CEO Jorge Yant Leads a 25-year Healthcare Technology Company by "Being of Service, in Every Way”
PLEXIS Healthcare Systems claims processing software provides solutions to manage 55 million lives worldwide and started as an effort to serve a need.
Medford, OR, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jorge Yant, CEO and founder of PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, an established innovator in next generation core administrative processing solutions (CAPS) platforms for healthcare payers, celebrates 25 years of empowering the business of healthcare with an attitude of being in service every way.
“Twenty-five years ago, PLEXIS began as a response to a market need for a more modern healthcare claims processing system to fill the void between aging green screen systems and high-priced and complex corporate systems. With nine associates, I started PLEXIS, quite literally, in my garage in Ashland. Computer hardware, ozone, and optimism were our cultural elements back then,” said Mr. Yant.
He further remarked upon the culture of service that he inspires within his employees that leads to long term client partnerships. “Our first customer was Mid valley IPA in Salem Oregon and, befitting the PLEXIS attitude of service, support, and long-term partnership, I’m proud to say that they are still a partner of PLEXIS today. One of many lasting client partnerships that have contributed to a 97% retention rate. All because of the whole-hearted participation, dedication to service, and commitment of the PLEXIS team to the success of our client partners.
Highly acclaimed as a leading industry innovator and creative visionary, Jorge Yant’s unique leadership has guided PLEXIS Healthcare Systems since its founding in 1996. Mr. Yant’s expertise in developing key partnerships, and his experience directing the design, development, and deployment of information technology systems for the healthcare industry have resulted in the company’s continued growth within healthcare payer markets around the world.
PLEXIS provides, implements, and supports enhancements to three different core administration and claims management platforms with the flagship solution being its Quantum Choice platform. Quantum Choice is highly scalable to millions of claims per day as well as more than 3,000 concurrent users, and boasts the highest degree of automation and configurability, while utilizing SOA, web services, and an embedded enterprise service bus for scalability and integration automation.
