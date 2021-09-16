Boxer’s Workstyle Launch in Chicago is Complete

Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, is excited to announce the completion and grand opening of Workstyle in Chicago, IL. 1750 E Golf Road is conveniently located off Golf Road near I-90 and Route 53. The innovative build out provides Workstyle’s signature private offices as well as attractive common areas including lounges, coffee bars, huddle rooms, and modern tenant conference facilities with contemporary high end finishes.