Boxer’s Workstyle Launch in Chicago is Complete
Chicago, IL, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, is excited to announce the completion and grand opening of Workstyle in Chicago, IL. The project brings approximately 20,000 square feet of Workstyle collaborative spaces to the second floor of this Boxer owned and managed property.
1750 E Golf Road is conveniently located off Golf Road near I-90 and Route 53. The innovative build out provides Workstyle’s signature private offices as well as attractive common areas including lounges, coffee bars, huddle rooms, and modern tenant conference facilities with contemporary high end finishes. Customers can opt for furnished or unfurnished offices all of which include complimentary Wi-Fi as one of the many amenities provided to Workstyle customers.
Since COVID-19, workspace trends highlight a greater emphasis on health, hygiene, and a positive work-life balance. The critical demand for flexible offices will continue to surge, playing a large role in the gradual "new normal," Marc el-Khouri, Director of Workstyle at Boxer Property, is very optimistic about the renovations, “with our local Workstyle occupancy at 80% and rising, it’s necessary to expand our footprint in municipalities on the outskirts of Chicago like Schaumburg and Lisle Naperville. We believe that at this stage of the pandemic people are getting back to the office and prefer flexible contracts and terms in locations closer to where they live outside of the dense urban cores.”
In Chicago, we have 77,000 sq. ft. of Workstyle at three different locations with a 4th Workstyle in construction at 3030 Warrenville Rd in Lisle IL. The new Workstyle Spaces range in size from 170 sq. ft. for individuals to 3,000 sq. ft. enterprise clients. Since February 2021, 20,000 sq. ft. of Workstyle space have been completed at 1750 E Golf Road with an additional 18,000 square feet being built in the Chicago metropolitan area. Customers can now enjoy on-site property maintenance, management and leasing, on-site deli and security, loading docks, and drop boxes (FedEx and USPS).
About Workstyle Flexible Spaces
Workstyle flexible and collaborative spaces are Boxer Property’s signature hybrid of co-working and private offices that provide startups and small business owners the opportunity to rent individual spaces at a fraction of the cost of a traditional office space. With over 60 locations nationwide, Workstyle members have full access to other Workstyle facilities, giving them the ability to work from any of our locations.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
