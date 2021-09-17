PixMagic - Video Editor and Photo Transition App by Hopeitz
PixMagic is a free Photo Transition Video Maker and video editing tool with a music app that has new transition effects and its user interface lets you put background music into your video. It consists of new Text Editing Styles and Numerous Particles to put in your movie of photos. Some of those elements are blinking lights effects, snowflake effects, etc.
London, United Kingdom, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hopeitz Software Pvt. Ltd. works on market scenarios and public needs. It works in mobile apps development for more than 11 years and constantly provides unique products to users.
Hopeitz launches a new App, PixMagic, to help people in creating a video using photos and videos for reels and memory section of the gallery.
The app development team has been working on it for the last nine months to ensure fast transition and proper effect in videos.
The idea behind it is to provide a user-friendly app to make videos like pro editors. The app enhances the overall effectiveness of the video and clean transitions.
It includes features such as fast transition, editable text, background, theme particles and music that make the video impressive. It allows use for 15 photos in the same video that can be shared on all social media platforms.
The app is for all who love to click pictures and turn them into a video-enabled clean transitions with excellent music, and trendy particles to use as an impressive reel for social media platforms.
PixMagic can be a good choice available for Android users to edit videos with the best transitions.
The app is available now on Google Play Store for all Android users.
Contact
Neha Kumawat
01416762167
https://www.hopeitz.com
info@hopeitz.com
