Advanced Disk Recovery #1 on the List of Amazon’s Best Sellers
Jaipur, India, September 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software known for developing system optimization and security tools for major operating systems is delighted to announce another milestone.
The company’s popular Advanced Disk Recovery – the data recovery tool, tops the chart on Amazon's list of System Utility Software.
As the name explains, Advanced Disk Recovery helps retrieve deleted documents, photos, videos, audio, and other file types. Compatible with all versions of Windows including Windows 11, Advanced Disk Recovery offers two scan modes – Quick and Deep. This helps achieve more pinpoint scan results and recover permanently deleted files.
“I am glad to know that the products we design are helping users resolve the biggest problem of getting back deleted data on Windows. I can’t express my gratitude towards the users and the trust they have shown in our products. Achieving this landmark would have not been possible without the continuous support of our users and my development team. To offer a system utility that works flawlessly before release, they undergo rigorous testing. This helps release products without performance glitch. Our motto is to keep developing system utilities that help users in the best possible manner,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Systweak Software.
Cheering his team and patting their back, Mr. Praveen Khanna, VP, Product Development, Systweak Software said, “Attaining the top position on Amazon’s Best Sellers is remarkable. We are able to reach this position because of our hard work, genuine customer review, ratings, feedback, and trained customer support. We always try our level best to offer products that help users without burdening the system. And this wouldn’t be possible without the team's efforts.”
To learn more about Advanced Disk Recovery, visit Amazon’s official page.
https://www.amazon.in/gp/bestsellers/software/5490094031/
About the Company:
With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Systweak Software, the leading IT Solution Company, serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system optimization utilities worldwide.
