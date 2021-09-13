Wintertainment Releases Remix of Mark Winter’s Hit Disco Song, You Got Me Dancing
Due to popular demand, 1978 disco classic is remixed and remastered.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Due to popular demand and music supervisor requests, today Wintertainment/Such Fun Music released an extended remix of Mark Winter’s 1978 disco hit, “You Got Me Dancing.”
Written & produced by Winter and newly remixed and remastered, the 7 minute 35 second extended track of You Got Me Dancing is available on all streaming services and apps including, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Shazam, TikTok, iHeartRadio, Pandora and YouTube.
For more information, visit: markwintermusic.com or ilusiononline.com.
About Mark Winter
Mark Winter wrote & produced "Roller Palace," the first roller disco record of the 1970's which was featured on WKTU-FM (New York), Billboard Magazine, and the famous Roll-A-Palace in Brooklyn, NY. In 1980, Mark created Musikards, the very first musical greeting cards with original songs and graphics.
Mark Winter was a founding member of ILUSION on Epic Records (Sony), and wrote and produced the 1988 dance hit, "I Want Your Love In Me," a Billboard Magazine Top 40 dance hit. Mark and “Ilusion” performed live with other dance acts of the time including Exposé, The Cover Girls, Sweet Sensation, Fascination and others.
In 1996, Mark wrote "Be Proud To Be In New Jersey," selected by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts as choice to become the Official State Song of New Jersey. He received an ASCAP special award for "Be Proud To Be In New Jersey" as well as an official Proclamation from NJ Governor Christine Todd Whitman for "Be Proud To Be In New Jersey," nominated as the Official State Song of New Jersey.
Winter currently resides in South Florida where he writes and produces new music as well as radio programming for Pet Life Radio, a worldwide radio and podcast network.
Contact
