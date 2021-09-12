ClinicalPURSUIT Offers Free 1-on-1 Live Demonstration for Its Clinical Trial Management Software
ClinicalPURSUIT has been developed by Global Vision Technologies, Inc. after decades of experience managing clinical programs to help clinical trials run smoothly with intelligent EDC technology.
Clayton, MO, September 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in almost every industry and sector. The silver lining has been that it has pushed the widespread adoption of certain technologies. EDC, short for Electronic Data Capture, has been in use for quite some time. However, the pandemic has further increased its adoption with the majority of the CROs now using EDC and other data capture and management technologies. The use of EDC software is expected to increase even further as clinical data management becomes increasingly complex.
In such a time, ClinicalPURSUIT, a division of Global Vision Technologies, Inc. is further helping increase the adoption of EDC software. The company is offering free 1-on-1 demos to clinical researchers to help them understand the features and benefits of using EDC software like ClinicalPURSUIT. The demonstrations are free of cost and without any liability to buy and as such are helping promote the adoption of EDC software, largely seen as the present and the future of clinical trials.
On the topic of free live demonstrations, a company representative said, “We believe in electronic data capture and believe that every clinical trial and study should utilize it to capture and manage clinical data. At Global Vision Technologies, we have been managing clinical programs for years and ClinicalPURSUIT is designed with that experience. It offers all the features that we know clinical researchers look for in EDC software. As a result, we know that offering free live demonstrations to clinical researchers is not only a great way to convince them of the potential of ClinicalPURSUIT specifically, and EDC software, generally.”
Clinical researchers are encouraged to try the free-of-cost live demo to gain a comprehensive understanding of how ClinicalPURSUIT and the team behind it can help improve their clinical studies. The clinical data management solution offers numerous features such as intelligent electronic data capture technology, rapid study development, streamlined data management, integrated source data monitoring and query system, electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePro), and much more. ClinicalPURSUIT sets itself apart from other EDC solutions largely due to its sophisticated features. It's not only cost-effective, efficient but also provides pristine and clean data, eliminating any mistakes.
Interested clinical researchers can schedule a free demo to see how ClinicalPURSUIT works and how it can help their next clinical trial. All the contact details along with the company’s information are provided below.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT is a high-techclinical trial data management platform-based on intelligent electronic data capture technology to help researchers obtain high-quality and clean data. ClinicalPURSUIT is a division of Global Vision Technologies, Inc. GVT Inc. has been managing complex clinical programs since 1998. The software is a cost-effective solution for clinical trial data management which helps clinical researchers save valuable time and money while effortlessly managing trial data.
Contact Details
Website: https://www.clinicalpursuit.com/
Address: 222 South Central Ave. Clayton, MO 63117
Phone: 877-791-4367
