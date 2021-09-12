New Yorker Electronics Releases Two New Electrocube High Temperature Film Capacitors
Electrocube 433D & 463D Series Manufactured with Teflon® for use in Extremely High Temperature Applications.
Northvale, NJ, September 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of two new Electrocube High Temperature Film Capacitors for use in very high temperature applications. Both the Electrocube 433D and 463D Foil Capacitor series are manufactured using Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE or Teflon®) for maximum protection against extreme heat. The 433D Series is Teflon and Foil while the 463D Series is comprised of Metalized Teflon.
The Electrocube 433D and 463 are specially designed and optimized for high temperature applications subject to AC and pulsing signals. They are rugged, non-inductively wound film and foil capacitors with high temperature outer wrap and an epoxy endfill which meets or exceeds flammability requirements of UL94V0. They are manufactured with proprietary processes that allow for successful use in high temperature environments. Made in the U.S., it offers high frequency operation, high current and stability in miniature package able to handle high surge currents without degrading. The 433D series is coveted for its high-grade materials, design and manufacturing for use in any extremely high temperature applications such as avionics, wind generation, high power applications, underground exploration and turbines.
These two new series are designed with an extended electrode construction and standard tin-coated, oxygen-free solid copper leads and most units are available in both RoHS and Non-RoHS. The 433D is built with tolerances of ±5%, ±10% and ±15%; the 463D series is available in tolerances of ±5%, ±10% and ±20%.
They may be used for frequencies up to 100 KHz and have a temperature range of -55°C to +150°C without derating. These Electrocube film capacitors are proven to withstand 150-percent of DC rated voltage (for a period not exceeding one minute at temperature of 25°C) and possess a current limited to 5mA. They will withstand 140-percent of the DC-rated voltage at 150°C for 250 hours with not more than one failure in 12 permitted. The dissipation factor will not exceed .1% at 25°C and the dielectric absorption will not exceed 0.02% at 25°C per MIL-C-19978.
Protective clear wrap are offered on all wrap and fill units. Customizable insulating sleeves, mountings, special terminals, non-standard leads, circuit connections and other hardware are also available. Assorted styles, ratings and customization for unusual requirements are offered through New Yorker Electronics, including units with a higher IR or lower DF. Additionally, dimensional variations for all manufactured values that are available with the same volume.
Features & Benefits:
· Tin-coated, oxygen-free solid copper leads
· Tolerances available: ±5%, ±10%, ±20%
· Epoxy Resin endfills meet or exceed flammability requirements of UL94V0
· RoHS and Non-RoHS available on most units
· May be used for frequencies up to 100KHz
Applications:
· Avionics
· Wind generation
· High-powered applications
· Underground exploration and turbines
Founded in 1961, Electrocube is one of the most respected design manufacturers of passive electrical components – film capacitors, RC Networks, EMI Filters and foil transformers – for a wide range of standard and custom applications in the aerospace, audio, elevator, heavy equipment industries and more. Electrocube’s hallmark is its clear understanding of the challenges faced by design engineers and purchasing agents.
As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Electrocube products including its full inventory of film capacitors, resistor capacitor (RC) Networks, EMI Filters and high frequency transformers.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
The Electrocube 433D and 463 are specially designed and optimized for high temperature applications subject to AC and pulsing signals. They are rugged, non-inductively wound film and foil capacitors with high temperature outer wrap and an epoxy endfill which meets or exceeds flammability requirements of UL94V0. They are manufactured with proprietary processes that allow for successful use in high temperature environments. Made in the U.S., it offers high frequency operation, high current and stability in miniature package able to handle high surge currents without degrading. The 433D series is coveted for its high-grade materials, design and manufacturing for use in any extremely high temperature applications such as avionics, wind generation, high power applications, underground exploration and turbines.
These two new series are designed with an extended electrode construction and standard tin-coated, oxygen-free solid copper leads and most units are available in both RoHS and Non-RoHS. The 433D is built with tolerances of ±5%, ±10% and ±15%; the 463D series is available in tolerances of ±5%, ±10% and ±20%.
They may be used for frequencies up to 100 KHz and have a temperature range of -55°C to +150°C without derating. These Electrocube film capacitors are proven to withstand 150-percent of DC rated voltage (for a period not exceeding one minute at temperature of 25°C) and possess a current limited to 5mA. They will withstand 140-percent of the DC-rated voltage at 150°C for 250 hours with not more than one failure in 12 permitted. The dissipation factor will not exceed .1% at 25°C and the dielectric absorption will not exceed 0.02% at 25°C per MIL-C-19978.
Protective clear wrap are offered on all wrap and fill units. Customizable insulating sleeves, mountings, special terminals, non-standard leads, circuit connections and other hardware are also available. Assorted styles, ratings and customization for unusual requirements are offered through New Yorker Electronics, including units with a higher IR or lower DF. Additionally, dimensional variations for all manufactured values that are available with the same volume.
Features & Benefits:
· Tin-coated, oxygen-free solid copper leads
· Tolerances available: ±5%, ±10%, ±20%
· Epoxy Resin endfills meet or exceed flammability requirements of UL94V0
· RoHS and Non-RoHS available on most units
· May be used for frequencies up to 100KHz
Applications:
· Avionics
· Wind generation
· High-powered applications
· Underground exploration and turbines
Founded in 1961, Electrocube is one of the most respected design manufacturers of passive electrical components – film capacitors, RC Networks, EMI Filters and foil transformers – for a wide range of standard and custom applications in the aerospace, audio, elevator, heavy equipment industries and more. Electrocube’s hallmark is its clear understanding of the challenges faced by design engineers and purchasing agents.
As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Electrocube products including its full inventory of film capacitors, resistor capacitor (RC) Networks, EMI Filters and high frequency transformers.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
Categories