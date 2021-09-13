Joe Malvasio Offers Private Lending Consultation and Management Services to Help Real Estate Borrowers Stay Profitable in the Post-Pandemic Market
Joe Malvasio is striving to help businesses in the US stay afloat during and after the pandemic
New York, NY, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Joe Malvasio believes that the only way America can beat the pandemic is by working together. Joe Malvasio and the team at Global Capital Partners Fund LLC are playing their part in helping businesses fulfill their borrowing needs.
A representative stated, “Joe Malvasio identifies himself as a true patriot. Through his services, he wishes to contribute to the greater good of American society. This is why he is increasingly focused on helping American businesses get back on their feet. In the longer run, Joe Malvasio wants to be able to play a part in contributing to the rehabilitation of the national economy.”
The pandemic was a tough phase for all the businesses. However, it was tougher for the real estate investors. Real estate activity across the US took a major dip. As consumer affordability and spending went down, real estate buying and selling also got significantly affected. A lot of real estate businesses were eventually pushed into bankruptcy due to a lack of financing and funding. At a time like this, private lenders like Joe Malvasio channeled all of their efforts to help real estate businesses stay afloat.
Other than lending, Joe Malvasio’s services also include in-depth consultation with borrowers to understand and help them figure out what they truly need. Joe Malvasio has over 40 years of experience in the field and uses it to help his client decipher their borrowing needs. Joe Malvasio uses his expertise to help clients understand the best possible ways to keep their real estate businesses going.
A spokesperson continued, “As the curve continues to flatten and vaccines have started rolling out, life in America is turning back to normalizing. Businesses are also picking up. However, the economic changes are here to stay for a while. Even though we are recovering, the financing options are still scanty. Joe Malvasio aims to make it easy for businesses to hold their ground.”
Joe Malvasio also specializes in structured joint venture financing, mezzanine financing, bridge loans, asset-based loans, and commercial real estate financing.
About Joe Malvasio
Joe Malvasio is the president of Global Capital Partners Fund. With 40 years of experience in the industry, he has helped numerous clients invest successfully in the commercial real estate market by providing hassle-free acquisition and commercial financing solutions at flexible terms.
