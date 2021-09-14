Advanced Watertek Manufactures, Delivers and Installs Water Maker in Record Time
Under extremely tight timelines, Advanced Watertek manufactured, delivered and commissioned a Reverse Osmosis Water Maker to a vessel at Dubai Maritime City in 4 days.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Watertek, one of the pioneers of membrane-based Water Treatment Solutions in the UAE, built and commissioned an RO Watermaker in just 4 days, to a vessel docked temporarily at Dubai Maritime City.
One of the greatest challenges in building a water maker within tight deadlines is sourcing of its parts, most of which are from Europe and the US. Advanced Watertek strategically stocks a large and diverse collection of RO spare parts, Components, and consumables at their warehouse in Dubai. This allows for components to be arranged within no time.
Watermakers ranging from 5 tons to 5,000 tons are built in-house at Advanced Watertek’s factory in Dubai. This factory is fully equipped with a wide variety of industrial machines required for assembly and manufacture. Advanced Watertek also employs a skilled team of engineers, technicians, electricians, and supervisors experienced in RO manufacture.
Mr. Mohammed Farghaly, founder and CEO of Advanced Watertek explained, “Our service engineering team worked overnight to install and commission the Water maker on the vessel, so that the vessel could honor its committed ETD. Access to in-stock inventory, our factory facilities and a committed team made it possible for the RO Water maker to be commissioned within 4 days.”
One of the greatest challenges in building a water maker within tight deadlines is sourcing of its parts, most of which are from Europe and the US. Advanced Watertek strategically stocks a large and diverse collection of RO spare parts, Components, and consumables at their warehouse in Dubai. This allows for components to be arranged within no time.
Watermakers ranging from 5 tons to 5,000 tons are built in-house at Advanced Watertek’s factory in Dubai. This factory is fully equipped with a wide variety of industrial machines required for assembly and manufacture. Advanced Watertek also employs a skilled team of engineers, technicians, electricians, and supervisors experienced in RO manufacture.
Mr. Mohammed Farghaly, founder and CEO of Advanced Watertek explained, “Our service engineering team worked overnight to install and commission the Water maker on the vessel, so that the vessel could honor its committed ETD. Access to in-stock inventory, our factory facilities and a committed team made it possible for the RO Water maker to be commissioned within 4 days.”
Contact
Advanced WatertekContact
Rekha Philip
+971 4 3333100
advancedwatertek.com
Rekha Philip
+971 4 3333100
advancedwatertek.com
Categories