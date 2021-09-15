Jirapha Krataithong Appointed General Manager at W Koh Samui
Samui, Thailand, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rajeev Menon, Marriott International President for Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China) and Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President for Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar recently announced the appointment of Jirapha Krataithong as General Manager of W Koh Samui.
Jirapha brings with her more than a decade of leadership experience to W Koh Samui, including eight years at W Bangkok where she was most recently Hotel Manager.
The quintessential W Insider, Jirapha is driven by her passion to constantly create innovative service programs built on the vitality of the W brand to ignite guest experiences.
Jirapha holds an International MBA Master's Degree, graduating with distinction from Stamford International University. When not at W, she spends her spare time exploring beachside restaurants and health cafes - taking advantage of all the island has to offer.
On Koh Samui, Thailand’s most pristine beach whose golden sands give way to the island’s most idyllic sunsets. W Koh Samui is the quintessential escape with 74 private pool villas. Explore new levels of rejuvenation at AWAY® Spa and fuel up at signature W venues featuring the latest culinary innovations.
High above the Gulf of Thailand, WOOBAR® Koh Samui’s iconic bar with an iconic view will keep you coming back for more. Peerless mixologists are just the beginning - return in the evening with the social spirit for live beats and signature happenings. W Koh Samui delivers whatever you want, whenever you want it.
