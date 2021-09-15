Art-Deco Fashion; Launch of "~{2030}~," the New Collection from Effy By Design
Flexible fashion brand Effy By Design launches its new collection "~{2030}~," with timeless looks merging 30's art-deco and futurist elements.
Shanghai, China, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Flexible fashion brand Effy By Design unveiled their latest collection last week in their Shanghai’s Huangpu boutique. The collection surprised the audience with looks merging timeless 30's art-deco with futurist elements.
“Shanghai is filled with late 30's art-deco buildings, squeezed between futuristic skyscrapers. Almost a hiccup of history; it’s daunting to see all these stubborn lines rising, trying to dominate the future. So this collection is a warning, binding silhouettes in idealistic grandeur,” said Effy H, designer and creator of Effy By Design.
The new collection entitled ~{2030}~, builds on strong lines, clinching curves, and geometric patterns, to create art-deco styles; and also keeps Effy By Design’s signature flexibility, with most items having several looks.
During the event, the brand previewed eight new pieces, including acclaimed sets "Plethora" and "Phantasm."
"Plethora" was the most versatile of all sets, with a reversible black and brown bodycon, and a matching bolero jacket with removable sleeves and capelet, creating a dramatic waistline.
"Phantasm" received praise from the audience for its futuristic look, with an art-deco reversible brassiere styled with a removable black leather holed dress.
A virtual showroom of the collection is available on Effy By Design’s website. The brand will officially launch the pre-order campaign on September 15th, with a 10% discount, available through Effy By Design retails partners worldwide, and on the online boutique (https://effycreations.com/shop/).
About Effy By Design:
Effy By Design is a brand created in Shanghai by fashion designer Effy H. Effy By Design focuses on flexible clothing for women, with daring and elegant clothes made to last. Previous collection includes "Eau~?~Water," "Accountable," "Mauving On..." or "Industrial Latex!" Creations are available worldwide through retail partners, or on Effy By Design online shop.
