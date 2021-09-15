Healing Hotels of the World to Host Masterclasses for Hoteliers: “Healing Hospitality - Conscious Travel in the Light of Climate Change & Corona” Best Practice Shared
How can we travel consciously as we face the effects of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic? Together with world-renowned hoteliers who courageously pioneered healing hospitality, Healing Hotels of the World will host two online masterclasses aimed at finding answers to this compelling and important question.
Cologne, Germany, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The classes will be hosted by Healing Hotels Co-Founders Anne Biging and Dr. Elisabeth Ixmeier, business expert and HEALING SUMMIT Co-Founder Claudia Roth and media host Valerie Smaldone. Additionally, each class will feature insight into best practices around Healing Hospitality while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic from two outstanding Healing Hotels of the World partners; this includes Marina Efraimoglou, CEO and Founder of Euphoria Retreat in Greece, and Mahesh Natarajan, COO of Ananda in the Himalayas in India.
“Customer demand for healing hospitality is at an all-time high, at the same time we live in contradictory and challenging times. With these masterclasses, we want to explore how a challenge can be turned into an opportunity. We believe that conscious travel and a holistic and healing-focused guest experience can make a difference. We will give insights into best practices from two of our most successful Healing Hotels of the World members,” says Anne Biging, CEO and Co-Founder of Healing Hotels of the World.
The first masterclass with Marina Efraimoglou for hoteliers in the US, Americas and Europe will take place September 23, from 8 am – 9 am PST (San Francisco, USA), 11 am – 12 pm EST (New York, USA), 4 pm – 5 pm BST (London, UK) and 5 pm to 6 pm CET (Berlin, Germany).
The second masterclass with Mahesh Natarajan for hoteliers in Asia and Europe will be held on September 24, from 10 am – 11 am BST (London, UK), 11 am – 12 pm CET (Berlin, Germany), 5 pm – 6 pm CST (Beijing, China), 7 pm – 8 pm AEST (Sydney, Australia)
The masterclasses will look at how incorporating Healing Excellence Standards across every aspect of a hotel can benefit guests and personnel alike, and how integrating a conscious notion of travel can be a gamechanger for the hospitality industry as well as for the responsibility we maintain towards our planet.
“Healing Hotels of the World stands for responsible behavior in business, and at its core lies the idea of a holistic, conscious lifestyle,” says Dr. Elisabeth Ixmeier, CCO and Co-Founder of Healing Hotels of the World. “Our mission is to provide guests with extraordinary places so that they can tap into their inner power and begin their own personal healing journey. We hope these two masterclasses will inspire hoteliers to embark on their healing hospitality journey with us in order to empower even more guests on their path to become whole in body, mind and spirit.”
Registration
Masterclass registration is free of charge.
To join the masterclasses, please contact: meetyou@healing-hotels.com
About Healing Hotels of the World:
Healing Hotels of the World is the pioneering global brand committed to healing hospitality. Founded in 2006 by Anne Biging and Dr. Elisabeth Ixmeier, the member-based collection of 90+ of the best Urban and Resort Healing Hotels around the world brings holistic healing travel based on specific Healing Excellence Standards to life. Member hotels are Healing Certified ensuring that the wellbeing of each guest is taken to a deeper dimension through their holistic program offering. Healing Hotels of the World provides expert consulting and training empowering hoteliers to fully embrace the healing guest experience. With the online magazine JUST BREATHE MAG and the yearly HEALING SUMMIT, the leading event for the healing hospitality community, Healing Hotels of the World has found unique ways to express and share its vision of enabling travel guests to become whole in body, mind and soul.
Contact
Laura Lucchese
+49 (0) 221 2053 1175
https://healinghotelsoftheworld.com
Digital Marketing & PR Coordinator
