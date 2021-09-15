Healing Hotels of the World to Host Masterclasses for Hoteliers: “Healing Hospitality - Conscious Travel in the Light of Climate Change & Corona” Best Practice Shared

How can we travel consciously as we face the effects of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic? Together with world-renowned hoteliers who courageously pioneered healing hospitality, Healing Hotels of the World will host two online masterclasses aimed at finding answers to this compelling and important question.