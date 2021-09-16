Boxer Property Launches New Facility Management Assignment in Houston
Houston, TX, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Houston-based commercial real estate firm, Boxer Property, announced its agreement to manage The Saint Constantine School buildings located at 7177 Regency Square Boulevard.
Karen Hink, Asset Manager for Boxer Property, negotiated the agreement with the school’s ownership expanding Boxer’s portfolio in Houston, Texas.
As part of the educational mission of the Orthodox Church, The Saint Constantine School educates servant-leaders through classical, Christian, practical education, nurturing the minds and hearts of their students for their own salvation, for the benefit of the world, and to the glory of God.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com.
Contact:
Karen Hink
Asset Manager
Karen.Hink@BoxerProperty.com
(713) 777-7368
Karen Hink, Asset Manager for Boxer Property, negotiated the agreement with the school’s ownership expanding Boxer’s portfolio in Houston, Texas.
As part of the educational mission of the Orthodox Church, The Saint Constantine School educates servant-leaders through classical, Christian, practical education, nurturing the minds and hearts of their students for their own salvation, for the benefit of the world, and to the glory of God.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com.
Contact:
Karen Hink
Asset Manager
Karen.Hink@BoxerProperty.com
(713) 777-7368
Contact
Boxer Property ManagementContact
Heather Shuttleworth
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
Heather Shuttleworth
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
Categories