ULM College of Pharmacy Finds New Home
Shreveport, LA, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Boxer Property is pleased to announce that it has concluded lease negotiations with the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM), Pharmacy department at 400 Texas Street in Shreveport. ULM Pharmacy department will move to the 10th floor, consisting of 7,292 square feet. Gerald Leveritt, Leasing Representative at Boxer Property, represented the landlord in direct negotiations with the tenant.
The College of Pharmacy has ambitious goals. In comments to the audience, Dr. Manor emphasized that the school not only wants to be the best in Louisiana, but the best in the U.S. and ultimately the world! Adding that everyone is excited about the clean, modern, new space that gives them the opportunity to grow. The Pharmacy program at ULM is Louisiana’s only publicly supported comprehensive center for pharmaceutical education, research, and service. For information on the University of Louisiana Monroe, visit https://www.ulm.edu/. 400 Texas Street is located in the heart of downtown Shreveport’s business district central to all major banks, other premium properties, Federal, District, Parish Courthouses, Shreveport’s Convention Center and Shreveport’s Government Plaza.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com.
